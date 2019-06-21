Special Needs or Special Powers: Jurupa Teacher Releases Book Celebrating Kids with Special Needs

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning school teacher turned author, Amber Nichole, debuts a heartwarming children's book titled Hey Jasmine! Let's Go to the Park. The book is inspired by her energetic seven-year-old daughter who suffers from cerebral palsy (CP) and offers a light-hearted depiction of some of the challenges she faces. The book is available for purchase on amazon.com .

Jasmine has cerebral palsy and wears leg braces. Come join her as she enjoys a day at the park.

CP is a disorder that impairs body movements and causes a reduced range of motion, which can be a somewhat challenging condition for kids to understand. The book details the imaginative world of Jasmine as she tries to make new friends at the park. The friendly character is shunned by others who are confused about her leg braces and mannerisms but still manages to highlighting her super-power abilities. The book serves as a great learning tool that may help children be more sensitive to those with special needs.

Nichole adds, "I want to highlight the amazing things that kids with special needs can do. Let's celebrate them! They deserve to see characters that look like them too."

Nichole has been a teacher of 8th Grade math for over seventeen years and is a two-time winner of the "Teacher of the Year" award. She has also founded and facilitated a number of extracurricular activities and clubs including a creative dance team and Club Outreach, which focuses on building student character through community service.

