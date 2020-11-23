Special Needs Students Receive Big Gift following Donation Drive led by Jupiter Realtor Rob Thomson

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jupiter High Students chanted "move that bus", a 22-year-old faded and rusty yellow behemoth pulled forward to reveal a shiny new state of the art bus. It was a holiday gift following a multi-months donation drive and a generous contribution from Jupiter Realtor Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties.

Last Year special needs students at Jupiter Community High School put out a call for help. The kids are part of the "exceptional student education program" which brings them to area businesses to learn about jobs and careers and also provides training. An aging bus with no access for wheelchair bound students, no air conditioning and a multitude of other issues made the trips nearly impossible.

Jupiter Realtor Rob Thomson was touched by the story and immediately offered to match all donations. He also took on the role of chief fundraiser to help the students saying, "The most needy kids have the worst transportation." Several months later Robs' outreach to the community succeeded. Thomson's Waterfront Way Foundation donated $53,500.00 matching all other donor contributions for a total of $107,000.00, enough to secure a new bus. Thomson appreciates the overwhelming response, "Thank-you to everyone who donated to ensure these wonderful children have the opportunities they deserve."

The students are excited about their new ride and so is their teacher, Helene McAfee, who also drives the kids to local businesses. McAfee says she has a local hero who made it all possible, "Rob Thomson opened his heart. His leadership is the reason my kids now have a way to explore and embrace new experiences in Jupiter."

Thomson joined the students to secure the license plate on the modern bus after receiving a plaque from the school recognizing his generosity. The new 2021 yellow bus seats 47, is specially equipped with a wheel chair lift and has air conditioning for those hot months. Jupiter High Principal Colleen Iannitti said she hoped Rob Thompson's support would inspire others to become involved in the needs of their local schools and to take action as Rob did to ensure students have every advantage in their education.

