Special Olympics and Publix Super Markets Kick off 2021 with Signature Torch Icon Campaign

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we head into a new year, Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign. This signature event, held from Jan. 7-18, 2021, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support thousands of Special Olympics athletes and their families.

Beginning January 7 and running through January 18, customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state athletes with a simple donation. All donors will receive over $10 in coupon savings, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Pampers®, Luvs®, Olay®, Gillette®, Secret®, Old Spice®, Always®, Tampax® and Vicks®. Donations can be made at the register during check out for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.

Since 1993, almost $56 million has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, giving our athletes the chance to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience pure joy through the transformative power of sports alongside family, friends and their local communities.

"At Publix, our mission is to be involved as responsible citizens within our communities," said Dwaine Stevens, Publix Director of Community Relations. "Our support of Special Olympics began more than 40 years ago, recognizing their impact as a means to build strong communities then, and this legacy continues today as we are proud to be an employer of choice among more than 800 Special Olympic athletes across our seven-state operating area. We offer our athletes more than just a job – we offer a fulfilling career and an extension of family. We are proud to join our communities in doing good together."

To participate in the Torch Icon Campaign, please visit your local Publix this Jan. 7-18 and donate to Special Olympics to help create a world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities.

