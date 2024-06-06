Special Olympics and Topgolf to Partner in New Inclusive Fundraiser on September 27

Golf fans of all abilities can register now for the Unified Fore Joy ProAm

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics and modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will play host to the largest day of inclusive golf in the world during the Unified Fore Joy ProAm on Sept. 27. Golf fans of all abilities will support and raise funds for Special Olympics programming at thirty-one participating Topgolf venues located in the United States and United Kingdom.

"Teaming up with Topgolf further expands how Special Olympics brings together people of all abilities," said Jon-Paul Saint Germain, Vice President of Sport Development with Special Olympics International. "Topgolf and Special Olympics are aligned in the shared knowledge that sport has the power to forge friendships, create inclusive communities and change lives. We are grateful that Topgolf has welcomed Special Olympics golfers with access to their state of the art venues providing them an unparalleled opportunity to improve their skills, demonstrate their determination and courage while inspiring all of us to strive to do our best."

Six-person teams in the U.S. and the United Kingdom can sign up now to participate in the charitable event. Teams will then compete against each other in a test of their Topgolf skills.

"Hosting an event of this scale all in an effort of supporting Special Olympics is something truly special for us at Topgolf," said Tiffany Brush, Topgolf Senior Director of Venue Marketing and Charitable Initiatives. "Topgolf's mission is to make the game of golf more inclusive and open for all. Joining forces with Special Olympics is for the Unified Fore Joy ProAm is partnership that brings so much joy to our hearts as we're seeing people around the globe join us in this effort."

In addition to the Unified Fore Joy ProAm, Topgolf locations in the U.S. will continue to support Special Olympics through the annual Giving Season Aug. 1 – Sept. 30. Topgolf's 90 U.S. venues will host their annual giving campaign, providing players the opportunity to donate to Special Olympics by donating on their check, purchasing a $5 Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Flame icon or purchasing an exclusive Red Glove to donate $5 to Special Olympics.

On Aug. 3 and Sept. 7, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) officers and department personnel will volunteer their time at participating Topgolf locations to serve as celebrity waiters and collect tips in support of their local Special Olympics athletes. The LETR Tip-A-Cop® events will directly support local Special Olympics Programs.

Special Olympics and Topgolf partnered to share the sport of golf globally by establishing Topgolf as a sanctioned Special Olympics Unified event. Special Olympics Unified Sports® activities bring individuals with and without intellectual disabilities together to train and compete on the same team. Topgolf will provide access to 90+ Topgolf venues to Special Olympics athletes, Unified partners and coaches for training and competition.

Beginning this year, Topgolf will be the first branded, medaled event in Special Olympics history. Special Olympics Topgolf competitions will consist of individuals and Unified Sports® teams competing in Topgolf's signature game.

Special Olympics and Topgolf are committed to working together to increase participation in the sport of golf while demonstrating the transformative power of inclusive sport for all.

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) brand, Topgolf is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 90+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.com.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health and leadership. With nearly four million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and one million coaches and volunteers in more than 170 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 50,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

SOURCE Special Olympics