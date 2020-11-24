Special Olympics Georgia Celebrates 50 years and kicks off End of Year Fundraising Campaign

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of Special Olympics Georgia is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for all children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Special Olympics Georgia invites you to make a difference today by making a donation to support the 26,620 athletes in the state of Georgia. All funds raised during the End of the Year Campaign goes directly to supporting an athlete. For more information on how to give visit: https://bit.ly/2H5FQnQ.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

If you would like more information about Special Olympics Georgia programs or how to volunteer visit: www.specialolympicsga.org or follow us on Facebook (@SpecialOlympicsGA) and Twitter (@SOGAChampions).

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org

