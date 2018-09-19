Special Olympics Georgia Celebrates State Fall Games and State Horse Show in Gainesville

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 3,000 Special Olympics Georgia athletes, coaches and Unified Partners from across the state will arrive in Gainesville to compete at the Special Olympics Georgia State Fall Games and State Horse Show.

From October 19 - 21, athletes participating in the State Fall Games will gather at Chateau Elan Golf Course, North Hall Park and Laurel Park as they compete in Bocce, Cycling, Golf and Softball. Meanwhile, competitors and horses will come together at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center for the State Horse Show, participating in events such as dressage, horsemanship, showmanship, english and western riding and unified drill team.

"This is our final year celebrating Fall Games in Gainesville, and it could not be any more bittersweet. We are so grateful for the hospitality, friendship and support Hall County and the city of Gainesville has provided to Fall Games and will continue to provide to the State Horse Show," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. "Our athletes are excited to go for the gold and share the efforts of their dedication and training with family, friends and fans from all corners of Georgia."

One Opening Ceremony will take place for both events on Friday, October 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Laurel Park. The Grand Marshal for this year's event is Major League Baseball Hall of Fame Member and retired Atlanta Braves Pitcher Phil Niekro.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the two events – Main Event Entertainment for the State Fall Games and the Clare Family for the State Horse Show.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information and a schedule, visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org.

