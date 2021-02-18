Special Olympics Georgia Hosts 12th Annual Polar Plunge

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plungers will bear the cold waters of Acworth Beach on Saturday, February 20th to support the 26,620 athletes of Special Olympics Georgia in the 12th Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.

This event is one of the coolest of the year, where participants raise money and plunge into the chilly waters of Lake Acworth. Plungers bring the excitement to this event by dressing up in crazy costumes and celebrating the success of their fundraising efforts in which all proceeds benefit Special Olympics Georgia athletes.

The Plunge will begin at 9:00 a.m. and continue until 1:00 p.m., or until all teams have plunged. We welcome all media to join us for this chilly day of impactful plunges as we get freezin' for a reason in support of the athletes! For more information and to register, visit www.polarplungega.org.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank The Sponsors of Polar Plunge: Publix, Inwood Holdings, Northside Hospital, The Rob Vaka Family, Blue Collar Joe Coffee, Waffle House, Goldman Sachs, Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Governors Gun Club, St. Peter Chanel, Wynne Family Foundation, BECA, The Megan Strader Family and Jones and Kolb.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

