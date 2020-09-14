Special Olympics Georgia hosts 15th annual Duck Pluck

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) will hold its 15th annual Duck Pluck on Friday, September 18. 10,000 yellow rubber ducks that individuals, businesses and partners throughout the community have adopted, will be present at the Special Olympics Georgia office in Norcross, GA, just waiting to be one of the favored seven to be plucked. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will be a closed event to the public due to COVID-19 concerns. However, you can still get in on all the Duck Pluck action by following along on Facebook Live.

The lucky owners of these ducks will win one of six prizes: a Dell laptop computer, a $400 VISA gift card, a $350 Publix gift card, a $300 VISA gift card, a $250 VISA gift card and a $200 Amazon gift card.

All proceeds go towards the 26,620 Special Olympics Georgia athletes' sports training and participation in State Games through providing meals, medals, and housing for competitions.

SOGA would like to recognize and thank Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies and The Rooms To Go Foundation for being the Lucky Duck Sponsors for this year's event. Thank you to other participating sponsors including Winter Companies, Inwood Holdings and Risk Placement Services.

Although this event may look different this year, SOGA looks forward to carrying on the tradition that has become a fan favorite event. SOGA invites you to join in virtually on the 15th annual Duck Pluck. Special Olympics Georgia looks forward to seeing you back at an event in the future.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

