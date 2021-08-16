Special Olympics Georgia Hosts 8th Annual Georgia Natural Gas Shoot for Champions

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, August 20th, Special Olympics Georgia will host over 75 shooters at the 8th Annual Georgia Natural Gas Shoot for Champions fundraiser benefiting the Special Olympics Georgia athletes. The event will feature breakfast followed by a sporting clays tournament with lunch and prizes. After the tournament, all shooters will enjoy a brief awards program with a speech from a Special Olympics Georgia athlete. The event will be held at beautiful Garland Mountain where shooters will take on the picturesque 12 station course overlooking scenic mountain views.

"Special Olympics Georgia is excited to host the 8th Annual Shoot for Champions Classic at the beautiful Garland Mountain Sporting Clays Course again this year," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. "This annual event is always a hit with our shooters, donors, and volunteers who get to experience the fabulous views while supporting our athletes, and we look forward to it every year."

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the Title Sponsor for the 2021 Shoot for Champions, Georgia Natural Gas. The Sharpshooter Sponsor is John Thornton Chevrolet, and the Breakfast/Lunch Sponsor is Cleveland Electric. Lastly, we would like to thank The Coca-Cola Company, The Nunnally Family Foundation, Inc. and The Clare Family Foundation for their continued support and dedication.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

