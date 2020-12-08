Special Olympics Georgia is Freezin' for a Reason

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia is proud to present the 12th Annual Polar Plunge which will be held on Saturday, February 20th at Lake Acworth in Acworth, Georgia and the plunging will occur between 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Georgia "coolest" and largest fundraising events through the efforts of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Program (LETR). All proceeds raised go to help provide our 26,620 Special Olympics Georgia athletes free year-round sports training.

All brave plungers will have the opportunity to jump into icy waters in the middle of the Winter to show their support for Special Olympics athletes. Plungers will bring the excitement to this event by dressing up in crazy costumes for the costume contest and celebrate the success of their fundraising efforts.

There are still many ways to get involved with the 2021 Polar Plunge! Special Olympics Georgia invites you to register to plunge or donate to a plunger who will be participating. Online registration is open, and it is highly suggested to sign up as soon as possible to reserve your spot. Please join us for a day of chilly fun and impactful plunges as we get freezin' for a reason in support of the athletes! For more information and to register, visit polarplungega.org.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

For more information on all sponsorship or volunteer opportunities please contact Kaitlin Henderson at [email protected].

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

