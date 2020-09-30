Special Olympics Georgia Modifies Event Schedule

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) has come to the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 State Fall Games and State Horse Show scheduled for October 9th and 10th. The SOGA team and Games Organizing Committee have worked diligently over the past several months to organize this event. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the safety of all the Athletes, Coaches, and Volunteers being the top concern, SOGA feels this is the best decision at this time. SOGA would like to thank all parties involved for their support and understanding during these challenging times. SOGA is continuing to work on return to play programming for the remainder of this year, so that Athletes from around the State will be able to safely get back into doing what they love.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the Fall Games: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA), Lovell Engineering Associates, Knights of Columbus, and all other contributing sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company, Lions Club Valdosta, Arrow Screen Printing Inc., Augusta Development Specialists, The Howard Center, Southwest Georgia Bank A Division of the First, Culbreth Strout and Associates, Southeastern Credit Union, Synovus Bank Valdosta, Southern Pediatric Clinic, Michael and Pam Levitt Family Foundation, Watson's Pools and Patios, Ella's Top Corral, Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, Colquitt Electric Company, Tony Bass Collision, Simmons & Harrell, P.C. Hogan's Pharmacy's, Thacker Dermatology, Carl G. Fulp III, PC, Chick-fil-A North Valdosta/St. Augustine Rd., Sunset Farm Food, Alaina Lewis and Susan Brock Southern Classic Realtors, CBJ Industries Inc., O'Steen Subaru of Valdosta, Winnersville Elite, Fieldale Farms Foundation Inc. and Knights of Columbus Kennedy Council, No. 4913.

As well as, Presenting Sponsors for the Horse Show: The Coca Cola Company, The Clare Family, and all other contributing sponsors: Mar-Jac Poultry, Inc., Greystone Power Corporation, Central Georgia Foundation The Pritchett Family, Appalachian Tech Services, Walton Electric Membership Corporation, Inwood Holdings, CSX Beyond Our Rails Foundation, and Roper & Sons Anything Crane.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and competition in 26 sports for 26,620 individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org.

