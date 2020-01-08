Special Olympics Georgia Prepares for The 2020 State Indoor Winter Games and Polar Plunge

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia is proud to present the 2020 State Indoor Winter Games and Southeast Powerlifting Competition, held Friday, January 10 through Sunday, January 12 at various locations across Cobb and Bartow County.

Athletes from Georgia will come together for some friendly competition in basketball, bowling, floor hockey, gymnastics and powerlifting. The organization's athletes participating in powerlifting will also be joined by athletes from Special Olympics Alabama, Special Olympics Florida and Special Olympics South Carolina to compete in a variety of powerlifting events.

"2020 marks the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Georgia! Come out and see these courageous athletes compete as a fan in the stands or a volunteer. I personally invite you to Take the Plunge with me into the icy waters of Lake Acworth on Saturday, February 22 and help raise awareness and funds for SOGA! Happy Holidays!" says CEO, Georgia Milton-Sheats.

Competitions will take place throughout day on Friday and Saturday at various locations. Should any events be postponed or delayed, competition will take place on Sunday. The venues include: Cobb Gymnastics Center (gymnastics), Salvation Army (floor hockey), Lakepoint Sports Complex (traditional team basketball, unified team basketball, 3-on-3 basketball, basketball team skills), Smyrna Community Center (basketball individual skills), Brunswick Zone Austell and Bowlero Marietta (bowling) and Cobb County Civic Center (powerlifting).

Following Indoor Winter Games, everyone is invited to participate in SOGA's 11th Annual LETR Polar Plunge. This exciting event will take place at Acworth Beach on Saturday, February 22. All it takes is a brave soul and a warm heart to make the Plunge for the 26,841 athletes of SOGA. Plungers will enjoy a day of chilly fun including live music, food and prizes. Participants (teams and individuals) who collect pledges from friends and family totaling at least $50 secure their plunging spot. Participants can register at www.polarplungega.org.

