Special Olympics Georgia Prepares to Host State Fall Games and State Horse Show

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 3,000 Special Olympics Georgia athletes, coaches and Unified Partners from across the state will arrive in Valdosta and Gainesville to compete at the Special Olympics Georgia State Fall Games and State Horse Show.

From October 11 - 13, athletes participating in the State Fall Games will gather at Stone Creek Golf Course and Freedom Park as they compete in Golf, Bocce, and Softball. "Special Olympics Georgia is looking forward to arriving in Valdosta to kick off the State Fall Games on Friday, October 11," said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats. "Over 1800 athletes and their coaches have been training diligently to make the trip to Valdosta and plan to go for the gold over the weekend! Thank you to the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County for welcoming Special Olympics Georgia into their beautiful city."

Meanwhile, competitors and horses will come together at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center for the State Horse Show, participating in events such as dressage, horsemanship, showmanship, english and western riding and unified drill team. "Special Olympics Georgia is excited to be returning again on October 11 to Chicopee Woods in Gainesville, Georgia for the State Horse Show. Athlete riders and their trainers are looking forward to competing and we plan to have lots of fans in the stands throughout the weekend. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community of Gainesville and Hall County."- Georgia Milton-Sheats.

There will be two separate Opening Ceremonies for each event, both being held on Friday October 11 at 7:30 PM. Horse Show Opening will be held at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, while Fall Games Opening will be at Lowndes High School. SOGA is very excited to have former Professional Basketball player, Reggie Johnson, as the Grand Marshall for Horse Show and Professional Football player, Jed Solomon, as the Fall Games Grand Marshall.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the two events – Main Event Entertainment for the State Fall Games and the Clare Family for the State Horse Show.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information and a schedule, visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org.

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and competition in 26 sports for 26,841 individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org

