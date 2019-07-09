Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) Receives $90,000 Grant From The UPS Foundation

NORCROSS, Ga., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) received a $90,000 grant from The UPS Foundation, which drives global corporate citizenship and philanthropic programs for UPS.

The grant will be used toward the volunteer program for all of the Five State Games, the Healthy Athletes initiatives and Coaches Clinics. Special Olympics Georgia is always striving to improve the State Competitions and Healthy Athletes Programs for the thousands of special athletes while also providing a meaningful volunteer experience for the thousands of community members who join us in giving back to the organization. SOGA continues to work hard to bring more volunteers to the State Games to support the athlete participants and be fans in the stands! This grant will assist SOGA in providing the highest quality State Competitions, Healthy Athletes venues and Coaches Clinics possible and will provide a platform for community volunteers to support the athletes through many volunteer service hours. When more volunteers get engaged with the athletes and our programs, then there is more organizational awareness and education shared everywhere.

"Special Olympics Georgia appreciates the active and dedicated support that The UPS Foundation gives us and the 26,841 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who are involved in the program. We know that we need to continue to provide high quality competitions and experiences to the athletes and coaches and we cannot provide those events without community volunteer support. We appreciate The UPS Foundation's belief in the athletes and in Special Olympics Georgia," said Georgia Milton-Sheats, CEO of Special Olympics Georgia.

"The UPS Foundation is honored to support Special Olympics Georgia's efforts to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community," said Eduardo Martinez, president of The UPS Foundation and chief diversity and inclusion officer at UPS. "Our goal is to fund powerful programs that make a lasting difference to the global community."

UPS is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Since its founding in 1907, UPS has built a legacy as a caring and responsible corporate citizen, supporting programs that provide long-term solutions to community needs.

Founded in 1951, the UPS Foundation leads its global citizenship programs and is responsible for facilitating community involvement to local, national, and global communities. In 2018, UPS and its employees, active and retired, invested more than $114.9 million in charitable giving around the world. The UPS Foundation can be found on the web at UPS.com/foundation and @UPS Foundation on Twitter. To get UPS news direct, follow @UPS_News on Twitter.

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

