Special Olympics Georgia to Host 2018 State Summer Games at Emory University

"We have been anticipating our 30th year of competition at the State Summer Games," said Georgia Milton-Sheats, Chief Executive Officer at Special Olympics Georgia. "We look forward to seeing athletes, coaches, Unified Partners and fans come together to celebrate victories, weeks of hard work and athletic abilities."

Admission is free for all events at the State Summer Games, and local residents and Special Olympics Georgia fans are invited to come out and cheer on the athletes throughout the weekend. Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday evening, May 18 at Emory University's McDonough Field. The Parade of Athletes will be led by Grand Marshal, former Philadelphia Eagle and current host of 92.9 The Game's "Fricke and Douglas", Hugh Douglas. Ken Rodriguez of Fox 5 TV will be attending the ceremony as Master of Ceremony.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,460 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

