Special Olympics Georgia to Host 2019 State Summer Games at Emory University

ATLANTA, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia today unveiled details surrounding its upcoming 2019 State Summer Games, which is set to take place at Emory University May 17 – May 19. As the largest State Games of the year, the 2019 State Summer Games will provide competition for athletes in athletics, badminton, flag football, gymnastics, soccer, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

"This year marks the 32nd Special Olympics Georgia Summer Games held at the beautiful Emory University Campus and we could not be more grateful and excited! We'll have a record high number of athletes, coaches, unified partners and volunteers on campus this year for what promises to be our best games ever," said Georgia Milton-Sheats, Chief Executive Officer at Special Olympics Georgia. "You are all invited to come out over the weekend and cheer on the brave and talented Special Olympics Georgia athletes."

Admission is free for all events at the State Summer Games, and local residents and Special Olympics Georgia fans are invited to come out and cheer on the athletes throughout the weekend. Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Friday evening, May 17 at Emory University's McDonough Field. The Parade of Athletes will be led by Grand Marshal, defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons, Grady Jarrett. Ken Rodriguez of Fox 5 TV will be attending the ceremony as Master of Ceremony.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,841 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

