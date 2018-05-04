"We have enjoyed great success in past years with our annual Over the Edge event and are thrilled to host the 2018 event at Overlook III," said Georgia Milton-Sheats, CEO of Special Olympics Georgia. "We look forward to continuing to create unique and exciting ways for our supporters to step out of their comfort zones and connect with our athletes."

Local residents and Special Olympics fans can come out and cheer on participants throughout the day at Overlook III, located at 2859 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30339. Both Star 94.1 FM and 92.9 The Game will be on hand as will Cox Enterprises, dirt bike racer Mason Massey and others, both to participate and to provide an exciting array of activities including music, games, food and more.

Special Olympics Georgia's 7th Annual Over the Edge is presented by Cox Enterprises. Over the Edge is proudly sponsored by building sponsor, the Goddard Investment Group, LLC, with edger sponsors, Bank of America, Dream Ride Foundation, Brightlink, Gas Motorcars Inc., Good2Grow, Knights of Columbus St. Peter Council 13217, Lee Nunnally, MotorCars of Georgia.

About Special Olympics Georgia

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 27,115 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-olympics-georgia-to-host-7th-annual-over-the-edge-event-at-overlook-iii-on-may-5-300642926.html

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

