Special Olympics Georgia to host the 2021 State Horse Show

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is thrilled to host the 2021 State Horse Show on Friday, May 28th – Saturday, May 29th at Wills Park Equestrian Center located in beautiful Alpharetta, Georgia. SOGA is so excited to welcome back all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers as we safely transition back into competition. Although last year was challenging for our community, SOGA could not be more enthusiastic to get back into action with 60 athletes and unified partners, 30 coaches and horse handlers and 200 volunteers throughout the weekend. The SOGA team is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe and socially distanced event for all participants including a closed event to the public and all outside spectators.

Athletes will be competing in multiple events featuring: Working Trail, Unified Drill Team, Dressage, Western Riding and Showmanship throughout the two days of competition. Athletes will also have the chance to go through a free Healthy Athletes Fit Feet screening. Fit Feet evaluates ankles, feet, lower extremity biomechanics, and proper shoe and sock gear. This Healthy Athlete discipline ensures athletes are being evaluated for treatable and preventable foot conditions that can affect their sports participation and everyday function. All athletes who fully complete the Fit Feet screening will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card and be entered to win a brand-new Xbox.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the 2021 State Horse Show: The Clare Family and The Coca-Cola Company. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors the 2021 State Horse Show would not be possible.

For more information on all event logistics for the 2021 State Horse Show, please contact Liz Smith at [email protected].

About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 26,620 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org .

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org

