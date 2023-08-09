Special Olympics Illinois Expected to Drop 100k Ducks into Chicago River for Chicago Ducky Derby TOMORROW

Signature fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois statewide programming

Duck adoptions start at $5 at https://chicagoduckyderby.com or in person on Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last #ChiDuckyDerby

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow is the day of one of summer's most anticipated events, the Special Olympics Illinois Chicago Ducky Derby presented by Jewel-Osco. At 1 p.m. on Aug. 10, the Chicago community will gather to watch and expected 100,000 rubber ducks splash down into the Chicago River from the Columbus Drive Bridge and race to the finish line near Michigan Ave.

The fun begins at the Family Festival at Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, 60611) at 10 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m. with a brief intermission as the ducks' splash down from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Schedule of Events

Family Festival (Part One): 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Northman Official Watch Party: 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Splashdown and Duck Race: 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Family Festival (Part Two): 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

About Special Olympics Illinois

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development.

If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter .

