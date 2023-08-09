Special Olympics Illinois Expected to Drop 100k Ducks into Chicago River for Chicago Ducky Derby TOMORROW

News provided by

Special Olympics Illinois

09 Aug, 2023, 20:01 ET

Signature fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois statewide programming

Duck adoptions start at $5 at https://chicagoduckyderby.com or in person on Aug. 10 starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last #ChiDuckyDerby

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow is the day of one of summer's most anticipated events, the Special Olympics Illinois Chicago Ducky Derby presented by Jewel-Osco. At 1 p.m. on Aug. 10, the Chicago community will gather to watch and expected 100,000 rubber ducks splash down into the Chicago River from the Columbus Drive Bridge and race to the finish line near Michigan Ave.

Continue Reading
An expected 100,000 rubber ducks will splashdown into the Chicago River on Thursday, August 10 to support Special Olympics Illinois programming for people with intellectual disabilities across the state.
An expected 100,000 rubber ducks will splashdown into the Chicago River on Thursday, August 10 to support Special Olympics Illinois programming for people with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The fun begins at the Family Festival at Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL, 60611) at 10 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m. with a brief intermission as the ducks' splash down from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Schedule of Events
Family Festival (Part One): 10 a.m.1 p.m.
The Northman Official Watch Party: 12 p.m.1:30 p.m.
Splashdown and Duck Race: 1:00 p.m.1:30 p.m.
Family Festival (Part Two): 1:30 p.m.2:30 p.m.

About Special Olympics Illinois 
Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports to a community of more than 55,000 traditional athletes, Young Athletes, Unified partners, coaches, volunteers, and more. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development.

If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedInTikTok and Twitter.

SOURCE Special Olympics Illinois

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.