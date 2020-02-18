Special Olympics Illinois to Take SUPER Plunge in Lake Michigan Feb. 21-22, 2020

All SUPER Plungers and their sidekick/support person will live in a heated tent on the beach during this fun, round-the-clock event. Anyone who is ready to "be bold and get cold" for Special Olympics Illinois can be a SUPER Plunger. Each SUPER Plunger is asked to raise a minimum of $2,500 to participate in this extreme event.

Each hour of the SUPER Plunge is themed. Blackhawks alum Dave Bolland will be on-site for the Blackhawks hour at 10 a.m. The public is invited to take the plunge with him for $100.

SUPER Plunge is 1 of 25 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunges around the state (including 7 in Chicagoland) that will benefit Special Olympics Illinois. These "traditional" Plunges are one plunge per person and the fundraising minimum is $100. Participants receive a Polar Plunge hooded sweatshirt.

Locations include:

February 20 – Edwardsville (NEW – Exclusive Cool School Plunge)

February 21 – SUPER Plunge

February 22 – Bloomington, Quincy

February 24– Evanston, Galesburg

February 29 – Carlyle, Effingham, Macomb, Mendota, Oak Brook, SIU

March 1 – EIU Glow (NEW), Yorkville

March 6 – Belleville

March 7 – Decatur, Manteno, Rend Lake, Rockford, Springfield

March 14 – Braidwood (NEW)

March 15 – Rock Island

March 21 – Mahomet

March 22 – Palatine

Over the past 21 years, more than 78,000 plungers have raised more than $22 million. Those ready to #beboldgetcold this winter are invited to join the conversation and share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

GEICO is proud to be the Statewide Presenting Polar Plunge Sponsor.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® is the single largest year-round fundraising vehicle benefiting Special Olympics Illinois. The annual intrastate relay and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics Illinois. The Law Enforcement Torch Run® has raised nearly $52 million over 33 years while increasing awareness of Special Olympics Illinois athletes and their accomplishments.

Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 23,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 17,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership, and personal development. If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Special Olympics Illinois is the only entity in Illinois accredited by Special Olympics, Inc. and authorized by license to use the Polar Plunge® trademark and logo. Any issues or liabilities arising from the Chicago Polar Plunge are the sole responsibility of Special Children's Charities. Please feel free to contact Special Olympics Illinois at cwinston@soill.org with any questions.

