Special Olympics International and Gallagher Announce Renewed Global Partnership to Further Support Special Olympics Sports and Athletes Around the World

Multi-year global partnership builds on efforts and Gallagher's commitment to continue to promote inclusion, equity, and acceptance around the world.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics International and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, have renewed their global partnership and will continue to help support Special Olympics sports and athletes around the world.

Gallagher will remain the official partner of Special Olympics Sport and Coach programming, supporting the movement's mission to deliver the highest quality of coach training and sport experience to four million athletes in 227 local programs across the globe. Additional Gallagher sponsorships include the 2025 Special Olympics Winter World Games Supporting Sponsor, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games Platinum Sponsor, and 2027 Special Olympics Summer World Games Supporting Sponsor.

"Gallagher has been a strong partner to Special Olympics since 2020. We are excited to continue this journey and look forward to expanding our momentum in supporting athletes," said Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics International. "We are also grateful for Gallagher's support for Special Olympics coaches as they prepare athletes with intellectual disabilities to discover new strengths and abilities through sport. "

The two global organizations embody a shared commitment to inclusion and helping people find their teams to succeed in life. The partnership will continue to open the door for more people with intellectual disabilities to learn teamwork, improve their fitness and further develop as confident individuals.

Chair of the Global Athlete Congress and Special Olympics International Board Member, Kiera Byland, shared, "Sport is a pathway that has helped me to unlock my true potential. It has helped me to be healthier, make friends, develop focus and life-long skills such as organization and professionalism. It has allowed me to be myself and show my true personality by growing my self-acceptance and raising my self-esteem. Coaches are the enablers for inclusive experiences in sport, ensuring that everyone can access these powerful rewards of sport."

Special Olympics focuses on using sports as a catalyst for people with intellectual disabilities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and build friendships, often through a unified approach of bringing people together. Gallagher's company purpose is based on excellence, empathy, and respect to help clients face their future with confidence.

"I am so proud of our partnership with Special Olympics," said Christopher Mead, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallagher. "We will continue to focus on our shared values of supporting and respecting the abilities of one another, and helping to empower athletes around the world."

The partnership will directly support Special Olympics International events, year-round activations in regional markets, and ongoing blended learning approaches for coaches.

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With nearly four million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and one million coaches and volunteers in more than 170 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 50,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

About Gallagher

Gallagher is one of the world's largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms. As a community insurance broker and trusted local consultant, we help people and businesses move forward with confidence. With more than 52,000 people working around the globe, we're connected to the places where we do business and to every community we call home. Managing risk with customized solutions and a full spectrum of services, helping you foster a thriving workforce, and always holding ourselves to the highest standards of ethics to help you face every challenge - that's The Gallagher Way. https://ajg.com

