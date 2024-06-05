Special Olympics Texas and Gridiron Football Announce Partnership to Develop Unified Sports® Flag Football Opportunities for Youth and Adult Athletes

Multi-year partnership kicks-off with a dedicated Unified Sports® division in the Gridiron Football Flag Football National Championship on June 15-16 in Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) and Gridiron Football, a national leader in youth flag football and 7v7 football, have announced a strategic partnership to promote opportunity, inclusion and equity for Unified Sports® flag football athletes across the state.

Gridiron Football will serve as the official flag football partner of SOTX, supporting the organization's commitment to deliver the highest quality sports experience for youth and adult Unified Sports® flag football athletes. This partnership will directly support SOTX events and - in a historic first - enable all Texas flag football athletes to compete together through Gridiron Football's National Tournament Series, or G Series.

The two organizations share a commitment to inclusion, and creating opportunities for all athletes to succeed.

"The commitment to inclusion and the unifying power of sport, and flag football, that Gridiron has shown is what is so energizing about this new partnership", shares Tim Martin, Special Olympics Texas CEO & President. "I can't wait to see what the future brings."

The two organizations share a commitment to inclusion and creating opportunities for athletes to succeed– on the football field and off. This partnership opens the door for athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to build friendships, learn teamwork, improve their fitness and grow as individuals.

"Football is a beautiful game", shares Scott Dillon, Gridiron Football CEO. "And it's one everyone should have the chance to experience. We're incredibly proud to partner with Special Olympics Texas to enable all athletes to play the game they love and shine a light on the exceptional athletes - and incredible humans - within the Unified Sports® division of their organization."

The partnership kicks-off with a first-ever Special Olympics Texas-partnered Flag Football National Championship featuring more than 1,000 youth athletes from across the country and a dedicated Unified Sports® division of SOTX adult teams.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) is a privately funded non-profit organization that changes lives through the power of sport by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect. SOTX provides continuing opportunities for more than 58,800 children and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the Lone Star State to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicstexas.org or call 800.876.5646. Engage with us on: Twitter @SOTexas; fb.com/SpecialOlympicsTX; youtube.com/specialolympicstexas.

About Gridiron Football

Gridiron Football is a national leader in youth flag football and 7v7 football. Gridiron brings together professionally trained coaches, officials and league organizers to provide an unrivaled football experience for boys and girls, ages 4-17. From recreational to highly competitive, Gridiron's nationally- recognized leagues, camps and tournaments help all young athletes develop on-and-off the field. Learn more at gridironfb.com. Follow us on Instagram at @GridironFB.

Media Contacts

Special Olympics: [email protected]

Gridiron: [email protected]

