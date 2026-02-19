Special Olympics Texas Names Chad Eason Regional Executive Director of the South Region

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Texas is proud to announce that Chad Eason has accepted the role of Regional Executive Director for the South Region.

Eason brings a strong background in sports management and a proven ability to build meaningful relationships with athletes, coaches, volunteers, and community partners. In 2025, his dedication to sport and athlete experience was recognized on the continental stage when he was honored with the Special Olympics North America Voices of Victory Sports Awards for Outstanding Sports Person. Since joining Special Olympics Texas in 2016 in Programs, he has served in key leadership capacities, including guiding Statewide Games, and has made a lasting impact through his collaborative approach and unwavering commitment to creating quality competition experiences across the state.

Widely respected and genuinely loved by athletes and coaches alike, Eason is known for his hands-on support, his responsiveness to delegation needs, and his focus on ensuring every participant feels valued and prepared for success. His work has helped strengthen programs, elevate competitions, and deepen connections throughout the movement.

In his new role, Eason will lead efforts across San Antonio, Laredo, and other areas in South Texas, working alongside staff and volunteers to expand opportunities for athletes and continue delivering high-quality training and competition. He will also continue to provide supervisory oversight for state competitions, supported by Regional staff, ensuring continuity and consistency in the planning and execution of these events.

"He's earned the trust of coaches, volunteers, and communities across the state, and that doesn't happen by accident," said Tim Martin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Texas. "Chad builds strong relationships, creates real opportunities for athletes, and raises the standard everywhere he goes. The South Region is in great hands."

"I'm excited to connect with our community across the South Region to create even more opportunities for athletes to train and compete," Eason said. "I'm truly looking forward to what we will accomplish together!"

Special Olympics Texas looks forward to the continued leadership and vision Chad Eason will bring to the South Region as the organization expands opportunities for athletes and strengthens its impact in communities across the area.

For more information about Special Olympics Texas, visit www.sotx.org.

Media Contact: David Norris, [email protected]

SOURCE Special Olympics Texas