Special Olympics USA Delegation Announced

160 Athletes, Coaches and Staff to Represent the United States at Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics USA is proud to announce that it will send a 160-member delegation to represent the United States at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, being held March 8-16, 2025.

Special Olympics USA is comprised of 101 athletes and Unified partners, 32 coaches and 27 delegation members who support team operations. Athletes will compete in the eight sports offered: Alpine skiing, cross country skiing, DanceSport, figure skating, floorball, snowboarding, snowshoeing and speedskating.

The delegation also includes Special Olympics Unified Sports® teams, where people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together, as teammates. Special Olympics USA will have representation in Unified floorball.

To see the official Special Olympics USA delegation announcement, please visit us on YouTube. To learn more about the Special Olympics USA delegation, please visit www.specialolympicsusa.org for a full delegation listing, photos and bios.

Special Olympics USA is the national delegation that represents the United States at the Special Olympics World Games. Delegation members compete in an array of the 30-plus official Special Olympics sports, in individual and team formats.

Every two years, the world transcends the boundaries of geography, nationality, political philosophy, gender, age, culture and religion to come together for the Special Olympics World Games. Alternating between summer and winter Games, this event is the flagship event of the Special Olympics movement, which promotes inclusion, equality and acceptance around the world.

"Attending World Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these athletes and Unified partners and is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and commitment. In addition to competing on the world stage, they will experience new cultures, creating countless memories and lifelong friendships," said Brock Banos, Head of Delegation for Special Olympics USA. "I encourage every American to cheer for Special Olympics USA, celebrate the triumphs of the athletes and Unified partners, and take pride in knowing that each member of our delegation will represent our country with excellence and honor. Go Special Olympics USA!"

The Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 will take place from March 8 -16, 2025, gathering over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries to compete in eight winter sports and showcase the determination of people with intellectual disabilities and the power of inclusion through sport. World Winter Games events will be held in the Piedmont region of northwest Italy.

ESPN's television networks and digital platforms will bring extensive coverage to sports fans and supporters of the Special Olympics movement around the world. As the official global broadcast partner of Special Olympics, ESPN will deliver live and recorded highlights on its family of TV channels, the ESPN+ streaming service, ESPN3, ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Bank of America is the Premier Sponsor of Special Olympics USA. Champion is the Official Supplier and Supporter of Special Olympics USA. MTM is Recognition Partner of Special Olympics USA.

To follow Special Olympics USA, visit www.specialolympicsusa.org, and follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/specialolympicsusa,Twitter: @specialolyUSA and Instagram: @specialolympicsusa. Hashtag: #Cheer4USA

