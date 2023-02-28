Special Olympics Washington Takes Leadership Role to Launch the Network of Giving into Washington State

Supporting athletes and their communities through innovative digital commerce.

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Washington (SpecialOlympicsWashington.org) today announced a strategic partnership with the Network of Giving in the Seattle market and beyond.

The Network of Giving is a powerful hyper-local digital platform enabled by financial services, that fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to community organizations – while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising.

"Special Olympics Washington is excited to help bring the Network of Giving to our state with its benefits for our supporters, local businesses, and the communities where we live and prosper. Our participation will enhance and strengthen our mission, while also helping us advance three key objectives under our Beyond Gold multi-year strategy – improving the athlete experience, reaching more athletes, and raising more resources," said David Wu, President and CEO of Special Olympics Washington. "We look forward to helping to lead the release of Seattle's Network of Giving into market with the assistance of our long-term supporters and key relationships in the community. Special Olympics Washington will also champion the Network of Giving's reach across Washington state, and to Special Olympics chapters across the United States and internationally."

"The Network of Giving enables merchants to sustain their business, empowers consumers to support local merchants, and enables us to leverage this significant opportunity to increase our positive impact in local communities. We're thrilled to be involved," Wu added.

"The Network of Giving is excited to assist Special Olympics Washington and its communities," stated David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist of the Network of Giving. "The Network of Giving is revolutionary technology with DNA that is founded on the core principles of service, accountability, and innovation to better the lives of those in the community."

Saalfrank added, "With the Network of Giving, Special Olympics Washington, together with citizens, businesses, and community leaders, now have a premiere, fully-automated digital solution that unites them in their mission to celebrate athletes and their abilities, to experience life changing opportunities, ensure health and well-being, and build confidence and leadership."

About Special Olympics Washington

Special Olympics Washington provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for more than 7,500 children and adults with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, please visit SpecialOlympicsWashington.org.

About the Network of Giving

The proprietary Network of Giving platform transforms communities and businesses by establishing an elevated standard of excellence in corporate and community social responsibility. The Network of Giving powers digital commerce with purpose by linking banking, fundraising, and marketing to inspire community contributions by businesses and consumers – at no cost to the consumer. The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world.

The Network of Giving Software-as-a-Service platform is powered by SMB4.0 and enables digital marketing opportunities for local businesses utilizing rich tokenized data to drive business decisions with a measured result on marketing spend. This enables and empowers business owners to gain key analytics and real-time actionable insights from the data. Visit: networkofgiving.com

SOURCE Special Olympics Washington