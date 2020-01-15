Special Report: INKY Spots Thousands of Dangerous Emails That Slip Through Legacy Email Gateways

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INKY Technology Corporation , an anti-phishing startup, today announced the release of the company's 2019 End of Year Phishing Report, demonstrating that thousands of dangerous emails still get through every year, how legacy providers miss malicious emails, and new tactics that phishers are using to fool the end user and core anti-phish defenses.

INKY leverages the power of unique computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced visualization techniques to identify even the most well-disguised types of phishing attacks. The company's flagship anti-phishing solution, INKY Phish Fence sits behind the legacy Secure Email Gateways (SEGs) and is able to provide real-world statistics on the amount of bad emails that get through the defenses of legacy email security systems.

"It only takes one unsuspecting user clicking on one dangerous phish for an attacker to steal the credentials that will enable them to access the network and wreak havoc," said Dave Baggett, Co-Founder and CEO of INKY. "INKY catches and protects against these attacks before they lead to a devastating security breach."

For this report, INKY's analysis spans a nine month period from February 2019 – November 2019 across various customers who run both a legacy SEG and INKY, with INKY as the last line of defense. INKY aggregated data from multiple customers who also used Proofpoint, Mimecast, and Barracuda and identified thousands of potentially dangerous emails. These emails were deemed safe by the competitor SEG and avoided being detected as malicious.

The report provides a thorough explanation of evolving phishing attacks and new countermeasures surrounding how to defend against them. Additionally, the new research demonstrates how INKY recognizes phishing attacks that its competitors do not flag as dangerous. Finally, the analysis offers an agile, next-generation approach through INKY's seamless integration with all major SEGs, countering known tricks that attackers use, and constantly learning and detecting both known and unknown, and zero-day attacks.

About INKY

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, INKY leads the industry in mail protection powered by unique computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The company's flagship product, INKY Phish Fence, uses these novel techniques to "see" each email much like a human does, to block phishing attacks that get through every other system. INKY founder Dave Baggett also co-founded ITA Software, the industry-leading airfare search company purchased by Google in 2011 for $730M, which now powers Google Flights®. For more information, please visit https://INKY.com/

Media Contact

Lisa Ackerson | VP, Marketing, INKY

lisa.ackerson@inky.com

SOURCE INKY

Related Links

https://www.inky.com

