Special Report Offers Civic Leaders Effective Strategies to Build Smart Cities

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, and Knowledge@Wharton, the business analysis journal of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, have published 'Smart Cities: A Toolkit for Leaders', a special report designed to help today's urban leaders understand how their municipalities can harness technology to improve the citizen experience.

Filled with case studies of successful smart cities in the US and Europe and insights from industry experts, the 48-page report explains how making citizen well-being the primary smart city goal can result in happier, healthier and more productive urban spaces. The report focuses on the key stages of developing a smart city, which go beyond the procurement, adoption and integration of technology within a community. It also provides ideas and insights on sustainability, compassion and equity for all stakeholders.

In a Knowledge@Wharton video and podcast about the report, Seeta Hariharan, Group Head, Digital Software & Solutions Group, TCS, said, "If you start by being citizen-centric, that provides the right motivation to drive the right behaviors and take the right actions. Collaboration is absolutely needed across the various departments of the city, but also needed with citizens and private enterprises."

'Smart Cities: A Toolkit for Leaders' is available as a free download at: https://dss.tcs.com/knowledge-at-wharton-special-report-for-mayors-smart-cities/

About Knowledge@Wharton

Knowledge@Wharton is the online business analysis journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. The free site captures relevant knowledge generated at Wharton and beyond by offering articles, podcasts and videos based on research, conferences, speakers, books and interviews with faculty and other experts on global business topics.

For more information, please visit knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Cities, Retail, Communications and Banking and Financial Services. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

