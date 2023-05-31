Special Reports from the June AARP Bulletin: How Much Should You Save for Retirement, Professional Stuntmen Offer Tips on Falling Safely, Fraud-Proofing Your Wallet, and Staying Safe This Summer

News provided by

AARP

31 May, 2023, 11:35 ET

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The June issue of AARP Bulletin offers readers critical stories and news updates – from an illustrated guide from the stuntmen on the new Indiana Jones movie on avoiding injury when falling to calculating how much money you'll need for retirement. The following are highlights from this month's Bulletin:

Cover Story: How to Stay Safe This Summer
Splashing in the waves! Hitting the road! Going to shows! These are some of the joys of summer, and if ever there was a time when we could all use more joy, it's this summer. But these are also risky times, be it while traveling, moving around town, coping with extreme weather, dealing with strangers, or simply avoiding such nuisances as bees, ticks or bad drivers. AARP identified over 20 of the most common risks of summer 2023 and gives sharp, specific tips for staying safe and protected from each.

Your Money: How Big a Retirement Stash Do You Need?
No one should rush through retirement planning, but sometimes it helps to have rough estimates on whether you are saving enough. To help, here are three "back of envelope" ways that financial advisors use to get an instant snapshot of whether your retirement savings are in the ballpark, given your current age and work situation.  

Fraud Watch: Wallet Audit
A heavy wallet doesn't just hurt your posture; it can also put you at financial risk. If stolen, an overstuffed wallet can provide crooks with all the information and tools they need to quickly loot your financial accounts and misuse your identity. This month's Fraud Watch breaks down what you do and don't need in your wallet.

Your Health: How the Pros Fall Safely
Relaxing your body or bending your knees into a fall may seem counterintuitive, but it could save you from a broken wrist or hip! Just ask Stuart F. Wilson and Thomas DuPont–Harrison Ford's stuntmen from the most recent Indiana Jones film. In this issue, learn tricks from two Hollywood pros to avoid injury when falling.

Your Life: Become a Foster Parent… to a Pet
Overcrowding at animal shelters has helped spark a surprising upbeat trend: pet fostering. Empty nesters, retirees, and older adults are the ideal volunteers to give dogs and cats the care and attention they need until a permanent home can be found for them. And fostering gives people the chance to enjoy animals on their own schedule, without making a long-term commitment.  Read this month's Your Life section to learn why fostering a pet could be a good next step for you.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Also from this source

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Bridges Shares His Experience On Death's Doorstep and How He Found The Drive To Keep Fighting in AARP The Magazine Interview

Special Reports from the May AARP Bulletin: AI Crimes on the Rise, The Changing Retail Landscape, Tackling Your Credit Card Debt, and Online Health Misinformation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.