Special Scholarship Opportunity Offered Now to Attain Saint Leo University MBA Degree Online

For those who qualify and apply by Friday, April 20, for admission to the summer semester beginning on Monday, April 30, the MBA tuition per credit hour will be $555, compared to the standard tuition cost of $720. What is more, Saint Leo will hold the tuition credit hour at $555 through the time it takes the students to graduate, provided the students keep pace with a consistent enrollment plan and maintain good academic standing. The per-credit scholarship represents a savings of $6,000 throughout the course of the 36-credit hour program. Additionally, qualified scholarship recipients are eligible for a waiver of the standard $80 application fee.

Prospective online Master of Business Administration students must be ready and willing to begin their studies now to qualify.

The university stressed the scholarship will be extended only to those applicants with the required academic background: those who attained a grade point average of 3.25 in earning their bachelor's degrees, either during their final 60 credit hours of study or over the course of the four-year degree programs. And the degree needs to be from a regionally accredited university, as Saint Leo is. Official transcripts will be required. This proof of a strong academic background helps assure Saint Leo graduate admissions officers that the scholarship money is being invested in adult learners who already have strong study skills. Admission to the MBA program itself is possible without this kind of record, but the program entrant would not qualify for scholarship consideration.

Qualified students will find they can choose to earn either the general Master of Business Administration degree, or choose from a diverse spectrum of 10 specializations that can give graduates an edge over other job and promotion candidates in the same field. The specialization options include supply chain management, sport business, health care administration, cybersecurity, human resource management, and more.

"The reason Saint Leo decided to offer this scholarship benefit now is that we realize there is a pool of vast, untapped business and administrative talent that can be developed through further study, but that opportunity is beyond the grasp of some talented learners," said Dr. Jeffrey D. Senese, provost and senior vice president of Academic & Student Affairs. "Online study overcomes some barriers, such as access to classroom programs or convenient study times."

The Saint Leo online academic calendar is available here. For more information about the scholarship, go to MBA Online Scholarship Form. For additional information, email graduate.admissions@saintleo.edu or call, toll free, (800) 707-8846. Find more information about degree requirements.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-scholarship-opportunity-offered-now-to-attain-saint-leo-university-mba-degree-online-300620245.html

SOURCE Saint Leo University

Related Links

https://www.saintleo.edu

