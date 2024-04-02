Special Touch Home Care Celebrates 40 Years of Providing Compassionate, High-Quality Home Care

Special Touch Home Care is one of the longest consistently operating home healthcare providers in America—growing into the leading provider in New York over the last 40 years

Company reflects on four decades of successful and responsible operations while looking ahead to

an even brighter future, including the launch of its CDPAS.com website

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Touch Home Care ("STHC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compassionate and dependable home care services, today announced its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of dedicated service to individuals and families across the Empire State. Crossing this incredible milestone further establishes STHC as one of the longest consistently operating home healthcare providers in New York, as well as America more broadly.

Established in 1984, STHC has become New York State's premier home health care provider and a beacon of excellence in the home care industry, serving more than 6,000 patients annually. With its impeccable record of providing personalized, high-quality home care for decades, STHC has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of its client base. For example, STHC employs diverse team members who represent various cultures, speak many languages, and understand clients' unique customs across the five New York City boroughs and Westchester County.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our 40th anniversary and are proud of the impact STHC has made over the years," said Evan Ostrovsky, CEO of STHC. "Since our inception, our focus has been providing families with the highest quality support and comfort they need, whether through proper training or accessing one of our high-quality caregivers for direct, in-home care. As we look ahead to our next 40 years, we plan to expand our efforts and help even more families in need, while creating more jobs for New Yorkers."

Today, STHC offers industry-leading in-home aide services and personalized assistance from family and friends through the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), which allows Medicaid recipients to hire individuals they already know and trust as compensated in-home caregivers. For in-home aide services, patient care is administered by rigorously screened and highly trained paraprofessionals—both Personal Care Aides (PCAs) and Home Health Aides (HHAs)—with oversight from a Registered Nurse Supervisor. For the CDPAP Program, STHC assists in handling the financial and administrative responsibilities of the program, including managing payroll and benefits for their patients' selected caregivers. STHC is also an approved provider through the Human Resources Administration.

"As we commemorate the significant milestone of launching and growing STHC over four decades, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our clients, caregivers, partners, and staff members whose hard work and passion for this industry has contributed to our success," added David Ostrovsky, STHC's Chief Strategy Officer. "Their trust, loyalty, and support have been instrumental in the Company's growth and community impact."

To learn more about Special Touch Home Care Services, including the Company's 40-year success story, please visit www.specialtouchhomecare.com.

To learn more about how you can hire a friend or family member to care for your loved one – all in the comfort of their own home and all covered by Medicaid, please visit www.cdpas.com.

About Special Touch Home Care Services

Established in 1984, Special Touch Home Care (STHC) is a leading home health services provider in New York State. With over 5,000 home health aides, STHC is both a Licensed Home Care Services Agency ("LHCSA") and a Lead Fiscal Intermediary for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program ("CDPAP"). The LHCSA is licensed to operate in the 5 boroughs of NYC and Westchester County, and the Fiscal Intermediary services all 62 counties of New York State. STHC offers in-home aide services, administered by PCAs and HHAs, as well as the CDPAP Program, featuring personalized assistance with enrollment in and administration of the innovative friends and family in-home care Medicaid program. STHC is dedicated to empowering individuals and families with personalized support and decades of invaluable experience, fostering healthier, more independent lives within the community. For more information, please visit: https://www.specialtouchhomecare.com/.

Media Contact

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Special Touch Home Care