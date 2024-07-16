Special Touch Home Care Eclipses 150,000 Patients Served During its 40th Anniversary Year

Memorial milestone follows launch of the company's new www.CDPAS.com website

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Touch Home Care ("STHC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of home health services dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for New Yorkers within the comfort of their own homes, proudly announced that it has reached over 150,000 patients in the year of its 40th anniversary. This landmark achievement highlights the company's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional home care services across New York City and its surrounding areas.

In alignment with this milestone, STHC recently launched a new website, www.CDPAS.com (Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Services). The platform offers a wealth of resources and user-friendly features, designed to enhance the experience for both current and prospective patients. The site provides detailed information about the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program (CDPAP), which empowers patients to hire and manage their own caregivers, including trusted friends and family.

On average, Special Touch Home Care supports 8,500 patients per year, offering comprehensive and compassionate care tailored to each individuals' unique needs. By prioritizing patients' health, dignity, and overall well-being, the company has built enduring relationships with patients and their families.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone in our 40th anniversary year," said Evan Ostrovsky, CEO of Special Touch Home Care. "It stands as a testament to the diligent and compassionate work of our entire team. Our success is driven by our mission to improve the lives of those we serve, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care for many more years to come."

David Ostrovsky, Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized the company's patient-centric approach: "It's not just about the number. At Special Touch Home Care, it's always about putting the patients and their families first. Every one of these 150,000 patients represents a unique story and is a valued member of our community. We strive to honor their trust by consistently delivering the highest quality of care."

For more information, please visit www.cdpas.com and www.specialtouchhomecare.com.

About Special Touch Home Care Services

Established in 1984, Special Touch Home Care (STHC) is a leading home health services provider in New York State. With over 5,000 personal care aides and home health aides, STHC is both a Licensed Home Care Services Agency ("LHCSA") and a Lead Fiscal Intermediary for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program ("CDPAP"). The LHCSA is licensed to operate in the 5 boroughs of NYC and Westchester County, and the Fiscal Intermediary services all 62 counties of New York State. STHC offers in-home aide services, administered by PCAs and HHAs, as well as the CDPAP Program, featuring personalized assistance with enrollment in and administration of the innovative friends and family in-home care Medicaid program. STHC is dedicated to empowering individuals and families with personalized support and decades of invaluable experience, fostering healthier, more independent lives within the community. For more information, please visit: https://www.specialtouchhomecare.com/.

