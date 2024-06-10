Special Touch Home Care Launches New Website Dedicated to Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Services

Commemorating 40 years of providing exceptional home health care, Special Touch Home Care launches www.CDPAS.com geared towards helping individuals seeking CDPAP services

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Touch Home Care ("STHC" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compassionate and dependable home care services since 1984, has launched its new website (www.CDPAS.com) dedicated to Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Services ("CDPAS"), corresponding directly to Medicaid's Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program ("CDPAP"). This user-friendly platform provides comprehensive information, resources, and support for individuals and families seeking CDPAP services, and marks an exciting milestone in the Company's four-decade legacy.

The CDPAP program is a Medicaid initiative that allows consumers to have more control over their own health care by enabling them to choose and direct their own caregiver, including family members and friends. Special Touch Home Care has been a trusted partner in this program since 2016, offering personalized and compassionate care to thousands of New Yorkers.

"We are proud and excited to announce this new website, which is a testament to our forty-year commitment to transparency, accessibility, and innovation," said Evan Ostrovsky, CEO of Special Touch Home Care. "We understand that navigating the CDPAP program can be overwhelming, and our goal is to simplify the process and empower individuals and families to make informed decisions about their care."

Special Touch Home Care's new CDPAS website includes:

1) Special Touch Home Care's services, mission, and values;

2) Detailed information about the CDPAP program;

3) Step-by-step guides on how to apply and enroll in the CDPAP program; and

4) Frequently asked questions about the CDPAP program.

In addition to the wealth of information available, the website also offers a convenient online contact form for individuals to connect directly with the Special Touch Home Care team for personalized assistance.

"We believe that everyone deserves dedicated, quality care that honors their dignity, independence, and unique needs," said David Ostrovsky, Chief Strategy Officer. "With our new website, we aim to be a one-stop resource for all things related to the CDPAP program, ensuring that our clients have the support and information they need to thrive in all stages of life."

To learn more about the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, please visit www.cdpas.com.

To learn more about Special Touch Home Care's forty years of expertise in the home health care space, please visit www.specialtouchhomecare.com.

About Special Touch Home Care Services

Established in 1984, Special Touch Home Care (STHC) is a leading home health services provider in New York State. With over 5,000 home health aides, STHC is both a Licensed Home Care Services Agency ("LHCSA") and a Lead Fiscal Intermediary for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program ("CDPAP"). The LHCSA is licensed to operate in the 5 boroughs of NYC and Westchester County, and the Fiscal Intermediary services all 62 counties of New York State. STHC offers in-home aide services, administered by PCAs and HHAs, as well as the CDPAP Program, featuring personalized assistance with enrollment in and administration of the innovative friends and family in-home care Medicaid program. STHC is dedicated to empowering individuals and families with personalized support and decades of invaluable experience, fostering healthier, more independent lives within the community. For more information, please visit: https://www.specialtouchhomecare.com/.

Media Contact

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Special Touch Home Care