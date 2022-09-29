Specialdocs Affiliated Physicians Earn Top Honors as Leaders in Concierge Medicine

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight physicians who are part of the Specialdocs national network earned the Editor's Choice Award for 2022-24 as Distinguished Physician Leaders in Concierge Medicine. The industry's oldest and most respected trade publication, Concierge Medicine Today (CMT), bestows the honor every two years to less than one percent of doctors across the U.S. for their significant contribution to concierge medicine.

"Achieving this recognition is rare and exemplifies our affiliated doctors' fierce dedication to their patients, community and exceptionally personalized medicine," says Terry Bauer, CEO of Specialdocs, a pioneering concierge medicine consulting and management company. "We are so proud to call them 'Special Docs,' integral members of our group of concierge doctors fully committed to preserving the vital physician-patient relationship."

Specialdocs physicians were honored for accomplishments that include:

Uday Jani, MD blends traditional, integrative and functional medicine at his Delaware concierge practice to facilitate each patient's innate healing response. "Concierge medicine allows me to be fully present and listen to my patient's story," he told CMT. Dr. Jani was also recognized for his continual efforts to educate, encourage and uplift patients, peers and residents. He offers numerous complimentary lectures, provides leadership to local charities, and served as one of medicine's most reassuring voices throughout the pandemic. Dr. Jani believes: "True wellness goes beyond healthy mind, body and spirit to forming a community around you."

Lown Cardiology Group, having previously established an extraordinarily high standard for non-invasive cardiovascular care, are now redefining the concierge medicine sector at their Boston-based practice. Lown's five cardiologists – Drs. Brian Bilchik, Charles M. Blatt, Alyson Kelley-Hedgepeth, Dara Lee Lewis and Shmuel Ravid – honor the legacy of Nobel prize-winning founder Dr. Bernard Lown's dedication to doing more for patients, and less to them. Among their differentiators: a program specifically developed for women's cardiac health, ongoing free webinars for community education, and active commitment to education as instructors at Harvard Medical School.

Sean D. O'Connor, MD achieved a rare honor when a grateful patient funded a scholarship in his name at Chicago's Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, granted annually to a fourth-year medical student committed to further training in primary care. "I'm so grateful for this opportunity to encourage future generations to pursue a career in primary care, the backbone of medicine," says Dr. O'Connor. His change to concierge medicine almost a decade ago was inspired by the need for time "to listen carefully and compassionately, think critically and preserve what patients have come to trust as the highest quality healthcare."

Dorothy Cohen Serna, MD, a passionate advocate for both Lifestyle and Concierge Medicine, is one of the few physicians in the country to successfully integrate both in her growing Houston-area practice, North Cypress Internal Medicine & Wellness. An early adopter of using therapeutic lifestyle interventions to prevent, treat and reverse chronic disease, she is part of the first group of medical professionals to earn certification as a Diplomate of the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine. Dr. Serna has compellingly presented the case for concierge Lifestyle Medicine to peers, and built a stellar reputation with a diverse, multi-generational patient panel.

"Each physician we recognize with this distinction exemplifies a modern era of healthcare delivery representing old-fashioned values and contemporary leadership…and their great big heart for serving patients," says CMT Editor Michael Tetreault.

