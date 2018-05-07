Specialdocs Welcomes New Members to the Physician Advisory Board

"We are deeply gratified to welcome Drs. Beauvais and Jani to the Board, each bringing a unique perspective and wisdom to help us continually evaluate and deliver innovative offerings to Special Docs and their patients," says Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer. Since establishment of the Board in 2016, members have explored platforms for pharmacogenomics testing, telemedicine and online patient reviews, among other initiatives, he says.

Dr. Beauvais made the change to concierge medicine in 2013 at Northern Virginia Family Practice Associates (NVFPA), one of the nation's first family medicine concierge practices. She received her B.A. from Yale University, and her M.D. and Master of Public Health degrees from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at SUNY Stony Brook and at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine Jamaica Hospital Family Practice Residency in NY, and spearheaded her chapter of the American Medical Women's Association's mentoring program.

Dr. Beauvais describes concierge medicine as "the way every doctor wants to practice" and is passionate about enhancing the model's vital role in preserving primary care in America.

Uday Jani, MD, a board-certified internist, is also entering his sixth year as a concierge physician at Shore View Personalized Medical Care, offering traditional, integrative and functional medicine. This type of care requires an exceptionally powerful and interactive physician-patient connection, not possible in a traditional model, says Dr. Jani.

"I can't change the system but I have changed the way I care for my patients," he says.

A dedicated supporter of community wellness, his expertise is featured regularly on local and national news and at educational seminars. In 2012, he completed a two year Integrative Medicine fellowship at the University of Arizona, recognized as the leading integrative medical education program in the world. Currently serving as Director of Integrative Health at Beebe Medical Center, Dr. Jani completed his residency in internal medicine at North Shore University Hospital in New York and graduated from Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal, India.

The 2018 Physician Advisory Board also includes:

