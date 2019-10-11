Specialdocs Welcomes Two Key Members to Expanding Executive Team

"Dave and Shirin will each play pivotal roles in helping to achieve Specialdocs' significant goals for growth and client satisfaction," says CEO Terry Bauer. "We're delighted to welcome these talented individuals to our organization as we strive to identify and attract an increasing number of exceptional physicians to our network. Dave and Shirin's comprehensive set of skills and expertise will enable us to thoughtfully expand our capacity while providing our clients with valuable new services."

Dave Farr, vice president of business development, brings almost two decades of healthcare and regulatory knowledge and business development expertise to Specialdocs. Most recently, as a partner at boutique Chicago law firm, Farr & Farr, LLC, he advised healthcare providers and companies on federal and state regulatory matters, risk management, fraud and abuse requirements and other industry issues. In his role as senior director of business development at healthcare provider DaVita, he crafted and implemented a highly effective strategy for growth that exceeded company goals for physician agreements, health system partnerships and clinic acquisitions. Previously he held senior positions at Emmi Solutions and Novant Health. Dave earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado, Boulder, an MBA from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at University of Michigan and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

"I'm excited to apply my diverse healthcare experience at this industry leader. There is a dynamic team in place, and a powerful mission and vision," says Dave. "Specialdocs is positioned for continual growth with a unique model that delivers higher physician and patient satisfaction."

Shirin Zarinkia, Specialdocs' new vice president of strategy, was most recently a senior director at FTI Consulting's Business Transformations Corporate Finance division, where she led numerous engagements for mergers and acquisitions and performance improvement strategies. Previously, Shirin was a valued member of PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Company Services division, providing audit services to healthcare, professional services and manufacturing companies. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree with cum laude honors, and a Master of Accountancy degree at the University of Missouri. Shirin is a certified public accountant.

"The most rewarding part of joining Specialdocs is the opportunity to help improve and empower the lives and health of physicians and patients with our continuously enhanced support services for providing outstanding concierge medical care," says Shirin.

Specialdocs Consultants has worked with physicians across the country since 2002, helping them transform their practices with the industry's most customized and sustainable concierge medicine model.

