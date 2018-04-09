Specialist-Centric Systems Lead Small Physician Practice EHR Satisfaction, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top ambulatory EHR rankings as collected from 18,950 physician practices in client experience and satisfaction. Three hundred and forty EHR products received customer evaluations and seven vendors notably seized multiple medical or surgical specialist top ratings from the polling conducted from Q3 2017 to Q1 2018. Black Book measures customer satisfaction and loyalty based on 18 key performance indicators.

AdvancedMD, drchrono, Epic Systems, NextGen, NetSmart, Modernizing Medicine and SIS Amkai each delivered products in multiple specialist EHR categories with the highest physician practice satisfaction scores.

"Single-solution offerings integrating electronic health records, revenue cycle management, coding and practice management tools are on track to maintain the foothold among specialty practices in 2018," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book Research.

"It's clear that even in this tightening and increasingly complex ambulatory EHR market, specialist-centric vendors that innovate through integrated EHR, RCM, Coding and PM tools are continuing to lead the small specialist practice market," said Brown. "By providing a product that is a vital part of the users' workflow, patient coordination and critical digital capabilities, independent and network-affiliated physicians can be successful in the value-based care environment through these systems."

The ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2020.

TOP 2018 SPECIALIST RANKINGS INCLUDE:

ADDICTION MEDICINE: NETSMART

AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS: SIS AMKAI

ANESTHESIA: MEDAXION

BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE: NETSMART

CARDIOLOGY: ADVANCEDMD

CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES: CORRECTEK

DERMATOLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE

EMERGENCY MEDICINE: T SYSTEM EV

ENDOCRINOLOGY: ATHENAHEALTH

ENT: MODERNIZING MEDICINE

FAMILY PRACTICE: PRAXIS EMR

GASTROENTEROLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE

GENERAL PRACTICE: NEXTGEN

GENERAL SURGERY: SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS

GERIATRIC MEDICINE: POINTCLICKCARE

HOME HEALTHCARE: NETSMART

INTERNAL MEDICINE: ADVANCEDMD

MOBILE: DRCHRONO

MULTISPECIALTY CLINICS: NEXTGEN

NEPHROLOGY: EPIC SYSTEMS

NEUROLOGY: ADVANCEDMD

NEUROSURGERY: EPIC SYSTEMS

OBSTETRIC & GYNECOLOGY: NEXTGEN

ONCOLOGY: MCKESSON IKNOWMED

OPHTHALMOLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE

ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE

PAIN MANAGEMENT: AMKAI PAIN NOTE

PEDIATRICS: ADVANCEDMD

PLASTIC SURGERY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE

SLEEP MEDICINE: DRCHRONO

TRANSPLANT MEDICINE: EPIC SYSTEMS

URGENT CARE/OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE: DOCUTAP

UROLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE



For more on the Black Book methodology, unbiased independence from vendor influence and commitment to a relevant healthcare technology research process, please visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Black Book's unrivaled objectivity and credibility is perhaps your greatest assurance at a time when alliances between analyst organizations, consultancies and suppliers have clouded the landscape. Black Book remains resolutely independent and has no incentive or payment to recommend specific EHR software vendors.

