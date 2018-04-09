Specialist-Centric Systems Lead Small Physician Practice EHR Satisfaction, Black Book Survey
Integrated EHR PM RCM ICD10 vendor tools get top marks in the mined US outpatient market
TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Research announced the top ambulatory EHR rankings as collected from 18,950 physician practices in client experience and satisfaction. Three hundred and forty EHR products received customer evaluations and seven vendors notably seized multiple medical or surgical specialist top ratings from the polling conducted from Q3 2017 to Q1 2018. Black Book measures customer satisfaction and loyalty based on 18 key performance indicators.
AdvancedMD, drchrono, Epic Systems, NextGen, NetSmart, Modernizing Medicine and SIS Amkai each delivered products in multiple specialist EHR categories with the highest physician practice satisfaction scores.
"Single-solution offerings integrating electronic health records, revenue cycle management, coding and practice management tools are on track to maintain the foothold among specialty practices in 2018," said Doug Brown, managing partner of Black Book Research.
"It's clear that even in this tightening and increasingly complex ambulatory EHR market, specialist-centric vendors that innovate through integrated EHR, RCM, Coding and PM tools are continuing to lead the small specialist practice market," said Brown. "By providing a product that is a vital part of the users' workflow, patient coordination and critical digital capabilities, independent and network-affiliated physicians can be successful in the value-based care environment through these systems."
The ambulatory EHR market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2020.
TOP 2018 SPECIALIST RANKINGS INCLUDE:
ADDICTION MEDICINE: NETSMART
AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS: SIS AMKAI
ANESTHESIA: MEDAXION
BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE: NETSMART
CARDIOLOGY: ADVANCEDMD
CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES: CORRECTEK
DERMATOLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
EMERGENCY MEDICINE: T SYSTEM EV
ENDOCRINOLOGY: ATHENAHEALTH
ENT: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
FAMILY PRACTICE: PRAXIS EMR
GASTROENTEROLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
GENERAL PRACTICE: NEXTGEN
GENERAL SURGERY: SURGICAL INFORMATION SYSTEMS
GERIATRIC MEDICINE: POINTCLICKCARE
HOME HEALTHCARE: NETSMART
INTERNAL MEDICINE: ADVANCEDMD
MOBILE: DRCHRONO
MULTISPECIALTY CLINICS: NEXTGEN
NEPHROLOGY: EPIC SYSTEMS
NEUROLOGY: ADVANCEDMD
NEUROSURGERY: EPIC SYSTEMS
OBSTETRIC & GYNECOLOGY: NEXTGEN
ONCOLOGY: MCKESSON IKNOWMED
OPHTHALMOLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
PAIN MANAGEMENT: AMKAI PAIN NOTE
PEDIATRICS: ADVANCEDMD
PLASTIC SURGERY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
SLEEP MEDICINE: DRCHRONO
TRANSPLANT MEDICINE: EPIC SYSTEMS
URGENT CARE/OCCUPATIONAL MEDICINE: DOCUTAP
UROLOGY: MODERNIZING MEDICINE
For more on the Black Book methodology, unbiased independence from vendor influence and commitment to a relevant healthcare technology research process, please visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.
Black Book's unrivaled objectivity and credibility is perhaps your greatest assurance at a time when alliances between analyst organizations, consultancies and suppliers have clouded the landscape. Black Book remains resolutely independent and has no incentive or payment to recommend specific EHR software vendors.
