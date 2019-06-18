Specialist Direct And Transplant Solutions, LLC To Collaborate To Expand Offerings For OPOs And The Transplant Community

HENDERSON, Nev., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Specialist Direct and Transplant Solutions, LLC announced a collaboration to expand the solutions available for transplant organizations. Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) and transplant facilities have expressed a need to streamline their operations and implement industry best practices. Specialist Direct and Transplant Solutions provide complementary transplant services such as clinical operational reviews, transplant staffing, and diagnostic study interpretations.

"By combining forces with Transplant Solutions in key areas such as medical diagnostics and transplant operations, we're able to utilize a synergistic approach to tackle some of the key challenges facing OPOs and transplant facilities. The depth of transplant operational experience that Laura Aguiar and her team bring to the table is virtually unmatched within the industry," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.

Each organ donor has the potential to save eight lives and improve another 100 lives through an organ and tissue donation. The goal of providing creative ideas and solutions to support OPOs in their mission of saving lives is the purpose of this collaboration.

Says Laura Aguiar, Principal and Managing Partner of Transplant Solutions, "Specialist Direct is unique in that it provides real-time, diagnostic interpretations on every major transplant case type, from liver and kidney biopsies to echocardiograms and x-rays. We're looking forward to working with Scott Rombach, one of the pioneers in bringing centralized medical diagnostics to the OPO community."

ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT

Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. The company's diagnostic solutions for transplant organizations facilitate increased organ recovery rates.

ABOUT TRANSPLANT SOLUTIONS, LLC

Transplant Solutions is a one stop resource for all transplant consulting needs including cost report review, SIA fulfillment, clinical operations, and staffing.

