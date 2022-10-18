Specialist in neuromarketing, Eduardo Domit intends to expand his operations to the US

CURITIBA, Brazil, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A term still little used by marketing companies is neuromarketing, a fusion between neuroscience studies focused on consumer behavior and how this information increases company results.

According to the specialist in Neuromarketing and Consumer Behavior, Eduardo Domit, "understanding how the brain responds to the stimuli that produce the purchase of a good or service, it is as if the company had a shortcut that facilitated this consumption behavior.".

Eduardo Domit, one of the main professionals in the segment in Brazil, intends, in 2023, to expand his area of operation, installing his company in the USA or Canada. For the publicist, the biggest consumer brands in the world are the greatest neuromarketing practices when it comes to arousing consumer desire and, for Eduardo, being in countries where this is more forceful, will be able to further enhance his practical knowledge and make so that your company can be one of the main facilitators of the exchange of knowledge between the countries in which it operates.

Domit already works in business, helping small consultants and large marketing companies to implement sales strategies and potential sales. In addition to consulting, he also works as a Copywriter, helping in the construction and promotion of people and brands in the main communication vehicles in Latin America, with the aim of achieving the international perception of his clients and, according to him, this creation of his company is guided and fortified, mainly due to all the baggage acquired in years of activity with its LATAM customers.

"It's not just like big brands that can create this kind of differentiating, empathetic relationship. There are several other elements, such as olfactory marketing, for example, that can provide emotions, and it is this knowledge that he intends to take outside Brazil, to companies of all sizes." Finishes Eduardo Domit.

