Specialist M&A Advisory Platform Formed as BlackArch Partners and Clearsight Advisors Align Under a Single Broker-Dealer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and McLean, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackArch Partners LLC ("BlackArch") and Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") announced alignment under a single broker-dealer, bringing together two specialist M&A advisory firms with complementary sector expertise, shared values, and a common commitment to senior-led execution. Both firms will continue to operate under their respective brand identities, preserving the cultures and client relationships that define each firm while delivering a more coordinated platform.

BlackArch and Clearsight have operated as wholly owned subsidiaries of Regions Financial Corporation for years. The unified structure formalizes a collaborative approach that enhances how the platform serves founders, corporate leadership teams, and private equity sponsors—combining deeper sector specialization and intensive senior banker focus with broader market connectivity and expanded resources.

The platform encompasses more than 100 investment bankers advising premier clients across high-growth areas of the modern economy. BlackArch's reputation among private equity sponsors and experience in industrial products and services, distribution, business and commercial services, consumer, and healthcare, combined with Clearsight's leadership in technology-enabled and knowledge-based sectors, spanning digital transformation, analytics, professional services, information services, and tech‑enabled business models, broadens the unified team's ability to serve clients with greater market intelligence and insight. With wider buyer connectivity, expanded private equity coverage, and increased transaction activity across complementary industries, the combined firm will offer clients greater visibility into deal flow and a more robust foundation for strategic decision making.

Clients will also benefit from an expanded bench of senior bankers and enhanced execution capabilities, supported by increased transaction activity across adjacent end markets and a broader international network. While each brand will continue to bring distinct perspectives to engagements, the platform is designed to deliver coordinated, high-conviction advice tailored to market-leading businesses across a wider range of end markets.

"Together, we are excited about building a combined platform that delivers insightful sector knowledge, value-added ideas, and world-class transaction execution," said Chuck Thompson of BlackArch and Joel Kallett of Clearsight in a joint statement. They continued, "To that end, we look forward to serving our clients and investing in our future growth initiatives with the support of Regions Financial Corporation to continue to be recognized as one of the leading providers of investment banking advisory services in our priority sectors."

About BlackArch Partners

BlackArch Partners is a premier investment bank with specialized sector coverage in aerospace and defense, automotive aftermarket, building products and infrastructure, business services, consumer products and services, distribution, energy and industrial services, food and beverage, industrial products and healthcare. BlackArch provides senior-level guidance, deep sector expertise, and tailored execution for middle-market clients spanning financial sponsors and private business owners. Read more on www.blackarchpartners.com.

About Clearsight Advisors

Clearsight Advisors is a leading investment bank focused on technology-enabled and knowledge-based sectors, including digital transformation, analytics, information services, and professional services. Clearsight provides senior-led strategic and transaction advisory services to founders, corporate leaders, and financial sponsors. Read more on www.clearsightadvisors.com.

BlackArch Partners and Clearsight Advisors are both wholly owned subsidiaries of Regions Financial Corporation. All securities are offered exclusively through RF M&A Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

SOURCE BlackArch Partners & Clearsight Advisors