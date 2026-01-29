Specialist Roofing and Repair Announces Company Rebrand Reflecting Growth and Expanded Services

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist Roofing and Repair, a Southern California roofing contractor since 2011, has announced a company-wide rebrand effort, marking a new chapter in the company's growth.

Formerly known as Roof Repair Specialist, the company originally started with a mission to provide high-quality roof repair services to homeowners in Los Angeles County. Over the past decade, however, demand for quality roofing services has led to the expansion of their scope of services beyond just leak repairs.

Specialist Roofing team

Andre Afsharian, one of the company owners, states: "We found ourselves getting called to repair roofs that were poorly installed by other roofing companies. We realized we could do a better job for our customers by giving them a proper roof that wouldn't need repairs after just a couple years. That's how we decided to start installing new roofs, in order to do the job correctly from the start."

Today, Specialist Roofing and Repair is a top rated roofing company across their competitors on sites like Yelp. The company offers a full range of roofing services for both residential and commercial properties, including:

New roof installations

Gutter replacement

Solar removal and reinstallation

Deck waterproofing .

"Our previous name described exactly who we were when we started this business," said Afsharian. "We are the top rated roofing company on Yelp, thanks to a hardworking team that cares about quality and doing what is right by the customer. This new name reflects who we are today, as the specialist in all things roofing."

The rebrand includes a new company name and logo to reflect the company's broader scope of services. Customers can still count on receiving quality workmanship and exceptional customer service that earned the company recognition throughout Southern California. Specialist Roofing backs their claim to quality work with the following certifications: Owens Corning Platinum Preferred, Polyglass Quantum Contractor, and GAF MasterElite.

The transition to Specialist Roofing and Repair is effective immediately, with no changes to ownership, management, or existing customer relationships. Visit their website for more information on services provided and coverage area.

Specialist Roofing and Repair is a family owned company servicing Los Angeles and Orange County, CA.

SOURCE Specialist Roofing