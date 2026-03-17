Specialist Roofing Receives Top Performer MVP and Product Excellence Awards at Platinum Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistent recognition for exceptional service and product quality has once again positioned Specialist Roofing at the forefront of the Southern California roofing industry. The Los Angeles-based company recently secured the Product Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year and was honored with the prestigious Top Performer MVP Award, highlighting its sustained commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. To learn more about Specialist Roofing's award-winning services and commitment to quality, visit www.specialistroofing.com .

Owens Corning is one of the top shingle manufacturers in the country. The Owens Corning (OC) Platinum Conference is an annual, exclusive event for the top 1% of roofing contractors in the U.S. who have achieved Platinum Preferred status. This year, the Platinum Conference was held in early March 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

Sustained Excellence in Product and Service

The Product Excellence Award, now received by Specialist Roofing for four consecutive years, underscores the company's dedication to utilizing superior products and delivering top-tier services to its clientele across Southern California. This consistent recognition reflects a proven track record of quality workmanship and reliable solutions, ensuring customers receive the best possible outcomes for their roofing needs. The award specifically recognizes innovative use of platform technology to drive measurable operational results.

Regional Leadership and Impact

Further solidifying its standing, Specialist Roofing was distinguished with the Top Performer MVP Award . This accolade is presented to only one company per region, acknowledging organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, leadership, and significant impact within their respective communities and partner networks. Specialist Roofing's selection for this regional honor highlights its role as a trusted authority and a benchmark for operational success within the community.

"These two prestigious recognitions validate our team's deep-rooted commitment to quality, built upon a culture of leadership, accountability, and excellence," said Andre Afsharian, Owner. "We are proud to be recognized as a trusted authority across Los Angeles County and Orange County, a reputation we are diligently carrying into new markets with the same disciplined standards that define our service and partnerships, especially with Owens Corning."

Building a Foundation of Trust and Growth

With thousands of contractors in California, homeowners face challenges in finding reputable contractors with the proper knowledge of the roofing materials available to them. Specialist Roofing & Repair has cultivated a business culture rooted in leadership, accountability, and excellence. This approach is evident in its service to customers and its partnership with Owens Corning, driving sustainable business success.

The company has established itself as a trusted authority throughout Los Angeles County and Orange County , with plans for strategic expansion into adjacent markets. This growth strategy maintains the disciplined standards that have built its reputation for quality and reliability. These awards collectively reinforce Specialist Roofing's position as a leader in the roofing sector, recognized for both its product application and its overall business practices.

Specialist Roofing and Repair is a top-rated, California-based company with a range of services including roofing, gutters and decking. The company serves residential and commercial businesses in Los Angeles County and Orange County, CA.

SOURCE Specialist Roofing