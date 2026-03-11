Specialist Roofing and Repair Expands Into Northern California With New Sunnyvale Office

Homeowners in San Francisco and San Jose gain access to the company's full range of roofing services, from repairs to full replacements

Following its recent rebrand, Specialist Roofing and Repair is expanding into Northern California by opening a new office in Sunnyvale, CA. This development represents a significant step forward in the company's development.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new Sunnyvale location, Specialist Roofing and Repair will be able to provide full-service roofing to homeowners and property managers in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area, from San Francisco to San Jose. This brings all of their professional roofing services to Northern California for the first time. Visit their website to learn more about their service offerings including gutters and deck waterproofing.

Founded in 2011 as Roof Repair Specialist, the family-owned company developed into a multi-service roofing contractor offering roof repairs, full roof installations, gutter replacement, and deck waterproofing services. The recent name change reflects that growth, while the Northern California expansion represents the next phase of the company's long-term vision.

"Homeowners throughout the Bay Area need a roofing contractor they can trust, and our research showed the need for more reliable roofers in San Jose," said Andre Afsharian, owner of Specialist Roofing. "With our new Sunnyvale office, we will be able to provide a greater level of service desired by homeowners in Cupertino and San Jose."

The Sunnyvale office will allow for faster response times, localized crews, and hands-on project oversight, while maintaining the same standards, processes, and leadership that have defined Specialist Roofing and Repair's success in Southern California. The company is excited to expand their reach and hopes to continue doing so in the years to come.

Specialist Roofing's coverage areas in California now include:

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Francisco County

Santa Clara County

The expansion also creates new local jobs and reinforces the company's commitment to serving California homeowners with consistent quality, transparency, and craftsmanship across multiple regions.

Specialist Roofing and Repair is a top-rated, California-based company with a range of services including roofing, gutters and decking. The company serves residential and commercial businesses in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Francisco County, and Santa Clara County.

