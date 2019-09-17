Specialist Tour Operator Galapatours Becomes First to Allow Comparisons of Every Galapagos Cruise

BERLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galapatours is a Galapagos cruise specialist operator and part of the Ventura Travel group. It has announced that its portal at www.galapatours.com now gives access to five brand new Galapagos cruise ships set to begin operations in the National Park later in 2019 and 2020. These new additions now mean that every authorised Galapagos cruise can be researched, compared and booked in one place for the first time.

The Celebrity Flora and Silver Origin are two brand-new, purpose-built Galapagos adventure cruise vessels that set new standards in luxury for the islands. Both are state-of-the-art and feature stunning all-suite accommodation, fine dining, and superb naturalist itineraries. Places on the first cruises for both these stunning vessels are already booking very quickly.

Tip Top V is a new First Class motor catamaran that has recently arrived in the islands. Her well-respected and experienced local operators are offering very competitive "flights included" cruise packages with a choice of two 8-day itineraries. Calipso is returning to operation in Galapagos following a hugely impressive and transformational refit. Her First Class accommodation now matches her excellent reputation for having some of the most extensive and exciting itineraries of any of the Galapagos cruise fleet.

For experienced scuba divers, the Tiburon Explorer sets new standards in luxury liveaboards and is set for its maiden Galapagos diving cruise in April 2020. Advanced bookings are now available on the Galapatours website to secure places on the first of her dive itineraries. Securing a booking now will allow you to experience some of the world's best diving with a level of comfort and luxury not previously available in the archipelago.

With this latest update, Galapatours now enables travellers to select from any of 83 ships registered to offer naturalist and diving cruises in the Galapagos National Park and gives access to over 11,000 different itineraries. The portal makes it easy to find the perfect ship and itinerary. As well as this unique tool, travellers have access to Galapatours' Galapagos experts for help and advice, all of whom have first-hand experience of the islands and the itineraries.

