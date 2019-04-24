Specialisterne Foundation and Brunel Enable Autistic People to Join the Workforce

AMSTERDAM and BALLERUP, Denmark, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary:

Brunel and Specialisterne Foundation established a global partnership.

Goal of the partnership is to collaborate for the inclusion of autistic and neurodiverse people in the labour market.

Specialisterne Foundation and Brunel will focus their partnership on sharing knowledge, generating awareness and eventually include autistic and neurodiverse people in the workforce where possible.

Both organisations aim to enable people who want to work to join the workforce and unlock their potential.

Brunel International and Specialisterne Foundation established a partnership to collaborate on the inclusion of autistic and neurodiverse people in the global labour market. Specialisterne Foundation and Brunel will use their own unique expertise and knowledge to promote the advantages of autism in the workforce and include this group of talented people in the workplace.

Brunel and the Specialisterne Foundation think there are many opportunities to create a more positive attitude towards autistic people in the labour market. To achieve this goal, Specialisterne Foundation and Brunel will focus their partnership on sharing knowledge, generating awareness and eventually include autistic and neurodiverse people in the workforce where possible.

"Brunel and Specialisterne Foundation are a perfect match," says Thorkil Sonne, founder of Specialisterne Foundation. "By combining our skill set, network and experience, we can enable many autistic people to find decent jobs and help grow companies. Together, we can make people realize their potential in a welcoming environment."

Brunel and Specialisterne Foundation both believe work is an important part of well-being and purpose in life. Enabling people who want to work to enter the workforce is something that both organisations find is a core aspect of their culture.

"Every individual has talents and I'm excited Brunel will start a partnership with Specialisterne Foundation that can help reach our shared goals of enabling work for everyone," says Jilko Andringa, CEO of Brunel International.

The partnership of Specialisterne Foundation and Brunel supports the Sustainable Development Goal 8 'Decent Work and Economic Growth'.

Full Press Release: https://www.brunelinternational.net/en/press-releases-archive/2019/04/specialisterne-and-brunel

Specialisterne Foundation is a not-for-profit foundation that believes in empowering autistic people to realize themselves through meaningful employment. More information: www.specialisternefoundation.com/

Brunel International N.V. is a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise. Brunel International is listed at Euronext Amsterdam (BRNL). More information: www.brunel.net

SOURCE Brunel International