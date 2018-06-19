Specialists Marketing Services Expands Digital Marketing Services Under New d3 Division Banner

According to Specialists Marketing Services President Robin Neal, d3 is the formalization and expansion of the digital service offerings that SMS has honed and delivered over the last decade.

"With deep roots in the marketing world, d3 brings a deep and varied skill set and knowledge base to our clients," said Neal. "For three decades, SMS has focused on quality data as a critical driver of marketing success, beginning with traditional direct mail and now extending to the latest digital tools and technologies."

The division's suite of services complement the company's significant expertise in list and insert management and brokerage, providing clients with a single resource for campaign data, strategy and analysis across the digital realm:

d3 works with companies that are looking to better target and segment their marketing campaigns, acquire more leads, increase conversions and gain clarity on the digital tools and strategies that will work best to help them achieve their goals.

For more information, visit d3specialists.com or call 201-865-5800.

About Data Driven Digital (d3)

d3 delivers data, solutions and support to accelerate digital marketing ROI for companies of all sizes. A division of Specialists Marketing Services, d3 lets clients focus on delivering the best products and services to their customers, while d3 works to generate qualified leads and increased revenue.

About Specialists Marketing Services, Inc. (SMS)

SMS provides strategic customer acquisition and revenue generation services to leading brands, agencies, and Fortune 500 companies for both consumer and business to business clients, specializing in postal, digital and insert media solutions. The company's full-service solutions include data management, development and implementation of marketing strategies, modeling analytics, lead generation, creative and printing services.

CONTACT:

Nicole Jason

201-865-5800 x2008

nicoljas@sms-inc.com

