Specialized, At-Home Therapies Prove Beneficial (And Fun) for Area Seniors

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents from three area Discovery Senior Living communities are staying active and realizing numerous health benefits thanks to some specially designed exercise and Parkinson's aqua therapy classes. The 30-minute sessions, which include Chair Yoga, Balance & Stretching and Parkinson's Aqua Therapy, are presented by trained professionals from home healthcare provider Discovery At Home, with select classes being held at Discovery Village At Naples, Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh (Naples) and Discovery Village At The Forum (Fort Myers).

The private sessions were first offered earlier this year to residents of local Discovery Senior Living communities and have steadily gained in popularity at each. Resident seniors—many of whom have been isolating in their respective communities due to COVID-19—are reporting a bevy of positive, physical outcomes, everything from increased strength and flexibility, to more endurance and fewer instances of falls.

"We're using scientific motions and proven therapies for improving posture, maintaining strength and agility, preventing falls and more," said Megan Doane, Director of Rehab for Discovery At Home. "But these classes are also affording seniors valuable opportunities to stay active and social, and to target specific wellness goals with personalized guidance from professional therapists."

Recurring and professionally-led fitness classes like these are part of a holistic approach to health and wellness that's favored by today's more modern and amenity-rich communities. Discovery Village At Naples, for example, features a state-of-the-art, indoor therapy pool, which provides a perfect venue for the Parkinson's Aqua Therapy classes.

Discovery At Home is a five-star, Medicare-certified home healthcare organization and subsidiary of Discovery Senior Living, which owns and operates Discovery Village At Naples, Aston Gardens At Pelican Marsh, and Discovery Village At The Forum, as well as 47 other resort-style communities in 13 states.

