Specialized Creative Agency Leviathan Adds Three: Executive Producer, Creative Director, and Senior Motion Designer

Delgado joins Leviathan from Ayzenberg Group in Los Angeles, where she spent two years as director of digital products, working on award-winning AR, VR and MR projects for clients including Facebook, Netflix and Microsoft. Prior to that, she led five back-to-back global brand launches for The CDM Group in New York, where she was the lead integrated project manager who also helped to lead the group's LA operation. A highly accomplished illustrator and producer, Delgado's experience spans all facets of creative and production development for cutting-edge integrated campaign development.

An award-winning creative director and technologist with more than 15 years of experience, Sanchez is widely known for his design expertise leveraging technology for groundbreaking user experiences. As a leader and multidisciplinary team-member, Sanchez has played integral roles in hundreds of interactive projects for brands such as Coca-Cola, ESPN, IBM, Target and Verizon, to name but a few. Formerly senior vice president of creative technology at Monster Media leading the Creative and Software Engineering departments, Sanchez helped pioneer the interactive out-of-home space with some of the first interactive storefronts deployed in North America and the U.K.

Originally from NYC, Pianko has spent the past sixteen years honing his skills as a leading freelance designer, animator, and art director, working for many of the world's top design and VFX companies, including Leviathan. Passionate about the marriage of design and technology, and the mathematics that drive and beautify the moving image, Pianko's work features awe-inspiring creations for the likes of Amazon, Audi, Intel, Lexus, MTV, Nike, and Sony.

Hutson and White added, "With the types of projects Leviathan seeks out, finding the specific talents we require – and the right personalities – can be challenging. The additions of Luvy, Pedro and Krzys not only meet our unique criteria, they elevate our capabilities for our clients. With their help, we are changing our game in exciting new ways."

Leviathan (http://www.lvthn.com) is a specialized creative agency working at the nexus of design, digital media, and interaction. By bringing phenomenal narrative content and emerging technologies into physical environments, Leviathan transforms ideas into exceptional experiences for brands and creative collaborators worldwide. Established in 2010, Leviathan's innovation has been recognized by top-tier publications including Communication Arts, The Creators Project, Fast Company, Forbes, The Verge and Wired, among many others.

