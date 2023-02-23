Specialized Dental Announces Top Leadership Changes

US Endo Partners' Holding Company Rounds Out C-suite

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of continued growth, Specialized Dental, the holding company of US Endo Partners (USEP) and Specialized Dental Partners (SDP), today announced additions and changes to its top leadership team.

"This is an exciting time for the Specialized Dental family," said Scotte Hudsmith, Chief Executive Officer. "These highly competent, well-regarded leaders are integral to the successful future of our company, and we are fortunate they are on our team."

Dr. Vladana Babcic Tal, an endodontist with Cameo Dental Specialists in Chicago, IL, was name Chief Clinical Officer for Specialized Dental, the holding company for US Endo Partners and Specialized Dental Partners.

Dr. Steve Frost will assume the new position of Chief Clinical Affiliations Officer. Frost will work in tandem with the Business Development team as it pertains to new practice affiliations. Frost was a founding partner of USEP in 2018 and has served as its Chief Clinical Officer since that time, concurrent with practice at Red Mountain Endodontics in Phoenix, AZ, which he founded in 1994. He attended Brigham Young University and earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco, CA. He received his endodontic specialty training certificate at Tufts School of Dental Medicine in Boston, MA. Frost is a member of the American Dental Association, American Association of Endodontists, and the Arizona State Dental Association.

Dr. Vladana Babcic Tal has been promoted to Chief Clinical Officer. Babcic Tal is a practicing endodontist at Cameo Dental Specialists, a five-location multi-specialty practice in Chicago and pioneer in integrated oral healthcare. She attended University of Wisconsin–Madison, then Boston University School of Medicine for a dual Master of Medical Science and International Public Health, before earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She completed her post-doctorate advanced specialty training in endodontics at University of Illinois–Chicago College of Dentistry. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics and is a member of the American Association of Endodontists, American Dental Association, Chicago Dental Society, Illinois State Dental Society and the Serbian American Medical and Dental Society. Babcic Tal serves on the Board of the Edgar D. Coolidge Endodontic Study Club and is an advisor for the Windy City Seminars-Seattle Study Club, which focuses on continuing education and interdisciplinary treatment planning for general dentists and specialists.

James Twellman has been promoted to Chief Development Officer. He has served USEP as Vice President of Business Development since the company's inception in 2018, driving growth at an extraordinary pace. Previously, Twellman was the Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, as well as the Director of Corporate Development at IPC Healthcare, Inc. (TeamHealth). He also served in the Corporate Development Group of HealthPort Technologies and as a private equity Senior Associate at Thurston Group, LLC. He is a graduate of Stanford University.

Connie Wright has been named Chief Human Resources Officer. Wright has served as Human Resources Vice President for ENT Specialty Partners, a practice management platform for ear, nose and throat specialists, and the Scottish Rite for Children in Dallas, TX. She also worked as a Human Resources Officer for Texas Health Resources, a magnet-designated hospital. Wright holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Business Administration from Texas Woman's University.

Specialized Dental is the holding company of US Endo Partners and Specialized Dental Partners, both supporting practices that are doctor-led, doctor-driven specialty services partnerships in pursuit of the utmost excellence in patient care. Specialized Dental provides comprehensive operational support services, facilitates peer-to peer leadership and mentoring, helps to apply best practices, fosters innovative new technologies, and reinvests resources to improve performance. Our partner doctors can do more of what they love and increase access to care, while securing their professional futures. The organizations combined currently support more than 250 clinicians in 34 states and have plans for continued growth. For more information, visit www.usendopartners.com or www.specdentalpartners.com (under construction).

