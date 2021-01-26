Specialized Elevator Services Announces Successful 2020

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialized Elevator Services (SES) achieved significant business milestones in 2020. SES expanded its business to include 8,000+ elevators under service contract, making SES the largest independent elevator service company in the western United States. Another notable achievement for 2020 was the addition of 24 Hour Elevator, San Diego's leading independent elevator service company. For the year, SES sustained maintenance revenue retention rates in excess of 97%, demonstrating that customers continue to value the high level of service SES provides.

According to Gregory Ray (CEO), "Our 250+ employees (including more than 180 union mechanics) have performed incredibly well during 2020, providing their skills as essential service workers to keep our customers' elevators running safely."

Donovan McKeever (President) remarked, "I'm very proud of the resilience, compassion, and generosity displayed by our entire team as they navigated both the personal and professional challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ray added, "During 2020, we have augmented our leadership team with new talent. Industry veterans Ken Dixon and Bill Schassberger now lead our San Diego operation. In addition, we have added two key corporate leaders: Matt Korcinsky as CFO, and Jeff Sprosty as VP of Sales. Sprosty brings more than 20 years of experience in the elevator industry, including a track record of excellent customer service and sales growth.

In conclusion, Ray commented, "We want to thank our customers and our dedicated employees for making our success this year possible."

About Specialized Elevator Services Holdings (SES): SES is the largest independent elevator service company in the western United States, providing regular maintenance services for 8,000 elevators and escalators, as well as repair, modernization, and installation services. SES was formed through the merger of three independent elevator service companies: San Francisco Elevator in San Francisco and the Bay Area, 24 Hour Elevator in San Diego, and Specialized Elevator Services in Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The highly trained union mechanics at SES are capable of servicing most makes and models of elevators and escalators, including equipment made by Kone, thyssenkrupp, Schindler, and Otis. Because SES is an independent company, it has the flexibility to propose the right equipment option for any repair or modernization.

For more information about Specialized Elevator Services, or its San Francisco, San Diego, or Los Angeles/Orange County locations, please visit www.specializedelevatorservices.com.

