Specialized Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Treatment Now Available for Teens and Young Adults at Newport Healthcare

News provided by

Newport Healthcare

10 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

New Treatment Programming Launch Coincides with OCD Awareness Week, October 8-14

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Awareness Week and Newport Healthcare, a nationwide network of evidence-based mental health treatment, is launching specialized treatment programming for teens and young adults struggling with OCD and related disorders.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is defined by uncontrollable, intrusive, and recurring thoughts or urges (obsessions) and compulsions like repeating thoughts or behaviors a certain number of times, ordering things in a very specific way, or otherwise obeying a set of rigid rules to suppress distressing feelings. The disorder affects approximately 1 in 40 adults and 1 in 100 youth in the United States. Related disorders include Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) which affects 2.2% of adolescents, body dysmorphia, agoraphobia, trichotillomania (hair pulling), and panic disorders.

"Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a serious but very treatable mental health disorder that we've seen increase over the last few years as a result of the pandemic and other factors," says Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, Chief Clinical Officer for Newport Healthcare. "Interestingly, research shows that around 50% of people with OCD experience symptoms before the age of 18. As the leading mental health treatment provider for this age group, we felt we had a duty to provide the highest quality, evidence-based OCD treatment that gives young people the tools they need to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life."

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and a form of CBT called Exposure Response Prevention (ERP), specifically, have demonstrated effectiveness in treating OCD and related disorders across all age groups, and are considered the best and most effective therapies for OCD in children and teens. Newport Healthcare has specialized multidisciplinary teams trained in these and other evidence-based modalities to create the best treatment plan and environment for each client. Treatment also includes habit reversal training and Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics (CBIT), as well as the fundamental components of Newport's integrated model of care like Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), experiential therapy, and more, to address any underlying mental health issues that may drive OCD and other maladaptive behaviors.

Says Dr. Nosal, "By learning and applying the gold standard of OCD treatment, we have developed an outstanding, comprehensive, and individualized OCD treatment program that will positively impact all areas of our clients' lives including their school/work life, friendships, family relationships, daily functioning, and self-worth."

For more information about treatment locations, affordability/accessibility, outcomes research, and more, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of evidence-based mental health treatment for youth, young adults, and families. Comprised of Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families, and PrairieCare, its full continuum of care includes psychiatric inpatient services, residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), intensive outpatient programs (IOP), and virtual programs. Newport's family-centered, integrated approach fosters sustainable healing from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. With a commitment to advocacy, Newport is creating a movement to shift our mental health culture from awareness to action, with the primary mission to empower lives and restore families.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Newport Healthcare

Also from this source

National Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Strengthens Efforts to Support Suicide Prevention by Partnering with My Ascension Film

National Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Strengthens Efforts to Support Suicide Prevention by Partnering with My Ascension Film

Newport Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of evidence-based treatment programs for teens and young adults with primary mental health...
Leading Teen and Young Adult Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Partners with Nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) in Honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Leading Teen and Young Adult Mental Health Treatment Provider Newport Healthcare Partners with Nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) in Honor of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The statistics are staggering: more than 20% of teens have seriously considered suicide. Thirteen percent of high school girls and more than 20% of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.